SNOWBOARDING: Women’s Slopestyle

12 noon BBC One/TNT Sports 2

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is a phenomenal rider — aggressive in the most elegant way. The young Japanese girls are coming through as well, but slopestyle calls for style alongside the fundamentals. Mia Brookes has both and she’ll benefit from her strength in the rail section. She has the flow, plus all the qualities and tricks from big air as well. It’s about reading the course -— but when Mia puts it all together, she’s ahead of the field. AIMEE FULLER

FREESTYLE SKIING: Men’s Big Air Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT 2

Italy has produced very few big stars in freeski or snowboarding, despite having good facilities and great mountain destinations in Livigno and Mottolino, which have been at the heart of park and pipe for ten years now. Miro Tabanelli and his sister Flora are the first products of that investment and he poses an absolute threat here, although the margins in men’s freeski are minute: of 60 athletes, 10 or 15 could fight for a place on the podium. ED LEIGH

BOBSLEIGH: Two-Man Final

6.30pm BBC Two

Germany has two duos in with a chance for gold in sleds driven by Johannes Lochner and his team-mate Francesco Friedrich respectively. Friedrich is chasing a record fifth bobsleigh gold, but Lochner has enjoyed the better results this season, so he’s my top tip. GB’s Brad Hall could also be in with a shout at a course that has recently been rebuilt. LAMIN DEEN