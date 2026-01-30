FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Big Air Final

6.30pm BBC Two

Ad

It could be Kirsty Muir against Eileen Gu again here. Kirsty had an ACL injury in 2023 but, the way she’s skiing, that’s well and truly in the past. That enforced time away may actually have cemented her passion and determination for the sport. Italy’s young star Flora Tabanelli, who was in terrific form, also suffered an ACL injury late last year. Of all the Games, she would want to make this one, but it looks like she’ll run out of recovery time, which is heartbreaking. ED LEIGH

ALPINE SKIING: Men’s Slalom

9.00am TNT 2/12.30pm BBC One

Dave Ryding has power and ability but seems to lack confidence. If he attacks with freedom then he’s capable of finishing in the top five, but 15 guys could win on any given day and 25 could podium. This course has a few steep gates before a long, flat runout, so it’s paramount to go for it. You never know what you’re going to get from Clement Noël and Paco Rassat is also skiing well, but my money would be on Atle Lie McGrath or Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. CHEMMY ALCOTT

BOBSLEIGH: Women's Monobob

6.00pm iPlayer/TNT Sports 2

Ad

Despite the fact that Laura Nolte is a super athlete, the monobob is the only bob event where the Germans didn’t take gold and silver in Beijing. The US’s Kaillie Humphries is very experienced and one of the best drivers in the world, and Britain’s Adele Nicoll — a former teammate and rival of mine — will surely be in the mix. She’s very focused and a fast learner, although she’s clawing her way back from a knee injury. Hopefully that means she will peak when everyone else is getting tired! MONTELL DOUGLAS