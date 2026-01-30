ALPINE SKIING: Men’s Downhill

10.30am BBC One/TNT Sports 2

This run is long and gnarly, which suits someone wild like Franjo von Allmen more than Swiss number one, Marco Odermatt, who should dominate in the Super G and Giant Slalom — although Franjo sometimes goes too wild… Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr has solid technique and experience while Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni is on the up. Having lost his best friend in a training accident last year, he has plenty of motivation and is peaking at the right time. CHEMMY ALCOTT

SNOWBOARDING: Men’s Big Air Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT 2, 6

The record for the Men’s Big Air is six-and-a-half rotations, but I think we’ll see an extra 180 degrees here. Having three shots at a jump the size of a double decker bus encourages innovation and each nation has at least one contender, but if the Norwegians have the most experience, the Japanese and Canadians are favourites. And, if anyone’s going to land a brand new trick, it will be the Japanese. AIMEE FULLER