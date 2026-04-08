Add the new series of Taskmaster to your watchlist

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For the 20th time, Taskmaster is back! "Little Alex Horne" and Greg Davies are once again atop gold and red-velvet thrones to observe a string of comedians doing silly things in front of a camera. And what a line-up it is: Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani are in the ranks. To celebrate, we asked Alex Horne to take over the RT app and share his film and TV recommendations – plus fill us in on the Taskmaster moments that sit closest to his heart.