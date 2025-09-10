BRENDAN COYLE You find us in a very happy, joyous, expectant time of our lives.

That seems like a big hint — Joanne, from your costume you appear to be expecting a happy event?

JOANNE FROGGATT This is all me! I’m actually pregnant, expecting my second child. Julian Fellowes kindly wrote it into our storyline because at this stage I’m quite obvious, so it made more sense. And it was a nice ending for Anna and Bates to have that happening in their future. The Bateses get their happy ending, which is what everyone is championing.

As with all the characters in Downton, you’ve experienced your share of highs and lows…

BC When they first met, Anna and Mr Bates had a beautifully drawn-out romance, which I think viewers responded to. Initially, it was secret and surreptitious, including one scene where Bates came to the forbidden ladies’ quarters with a cup of tea! Now, the story feels beautifully rounded, with the pair going off as a fully formed family to work together.

Is this film a fitting farewell for Downton Abbey?

JF It was lovely to come back and do one more movie. Gareth Neame [the producer] always had the idea of a trilogy of movies, he was after the Downton legacy. We’ve all moved on since the show ended, but if it hadn’t been such a great experience, we wouldn’t have kept coming back. We’ve had so many goodbyes – it was the end of the series, then the end of the first film, then the second film, but this really is the final goodbye. Everything has to come to an end at some point.

I love nothing more than working alongside Jo Brendan Coyle

Did you have any idea back in 2010 that the series would become such a hit, a franchise with fans all over the world?

BC When we started out, there was no sign of this trajectory. When I got the scripts for the first two or three episodes, it looked like bums-on-seats stuff. I saw that Maggie Smith had signed up, so I thought, “This’ll do good business.” I signed up for two series originally, and I thought it would do those easily. But even when it became the hit it did, there was no sense of it stretching to six series, and then Christmas specials… it all kind of snowballed. I’d be off doing a play or something and get another call; then came three films. Each manifestation came as a surprise.

Talking of Maggie Smith, who gets the best lines in the absence of the cutting Countess?

JF All of Julian’s best lines were said by Maggie, and he wrote for her. She’s irreplaceable, but there are still some good lines, for sure.

In those 15 years, the two of you have shared almost all your scenes together. Do you fit together now like a pair of slippers?

BC I love nothing more than working alongside Jo. I think we’re cracking acting partners, and it’s always engaging and fun. From the get-go, we both understood how these characters worked together. I’ve loved them.

If you hadn’t played Mr and Mrs Bates, which characters would you have liked to be?

JF There isn’t another character I’d prefer to play.

BC If asked, I’d say the Dowager Countess!