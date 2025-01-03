Vino, vidi, vici
Our Pick of the Week joins Tom Parker Bowles and Henry Jeffreys as they raise a toast to booze through history
HISTORY
Intoxicating History
In which food writer Tom Parker Bowles and drinks expert Henry Jeffreys set out to prove that it can be illuminating to examine history through the bottom of a glass. The first episode deals with Portugal, the country that gave its actual name to a drink, and recounts the wars and alliances that made that drink so popular with the Hanoverians and beyond. Among its revelations is the news that Oliver Cromwell was lit up at his daughter’s wedding. Less surprising is the fact that the English habit of overdoing it in foreign cities is nothing new. Indeed, one rather suspects that the distinguished forebears of our bibulous hosts may have been up to their cravats in it themselves. DAVID HEPWORTH
CULTURE
The Oprah Podcast
Part of the Oprah Winfrey broadcast empire, this is also available to watch on YouTube. The first episode sees author Claire Keegan interviewed about her novella Small Things like These (which was adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy and released last year). The podcast series promises in-depth conversations with “today’s foremost thought leaders” and Winfrey has the pulling power to nab high-calibre guests — but the constant references to a certain coffeehouse franchise are distracting. ANNA JONES
MUSIC
Cassette Culture
These days, cassettes are fetishised as a retro medium for musos. Back in the 1980s, the UK cassette scene was how like-minded music fans bonded. Rewinding to the Thatcher years, when unemployment was rife and opportunities were slim, this absorbing series explores the underground network of fans and artists who exchanged vibrant new music via the post, long before the internet and streaming changed the world. Martin Franklin and Hudson Graham present an unforgettable time capsule. JAMES MOTTRAM
FOOD
Club Sandwich
I have not watched Big Brother in years, so this is my first encounter with 20-something housemates Henry Southan, who came third in 2023, and Jordan Sangha, who won. They’re now a couple and co-hosts of this podcast, supposedly about sandwiches but really a low-key comedy thing in which they show off their super-posh personas. Foodie Southan is a royalist from the Cotswolds, Sangha trained as a lawyer and says “darling” every other word. Honestly, I don’t know if they are joking. FIONA HUGHES
MEDICINE
Less Radical
The title refers to a major discovery in the late 1960s by American surgeon Bernie Fisher (1918—2019): there was a gentler way of treating breast cancer than mastectomy. Stacy Wentworth, an oncologist for 20 years, describes how what became known as a lumpectomy — the removal of just the tumour — was initially opposed by the medical establishment. But Fisher had support from the growing women’s movement, who demanded a say in what happened to their bodies. DAVID McGILLIVRAY
LINGUISTICS
Fifty Words for Snow
Hosts Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés call themselves “linguistic travellers” on a worldwide quest to gather “brave new words” with no English equivalent, which can shed fresh light on old ideas. Examples include “wabi sabi” from Japan — to find beauty and serenity in something simple and temporary — or the Dutch “niksen” that means the art of doing nothing, but is no synonym for our “lazy”, here put on trial by our hosts as a shaming slur. One for logophiles and the curious alike. JEREMY ASPINALL
LIFE
Wise Words
Back in the 1970s, David Hamilton was a mainstay of Radio 1 whose blandness was in keeping with much of that era’s music. But the ease with which he commanded the microphone has ensured a long career, and with a berth on Boom Radio, he’s very much become a friend to seniors. Now, at 86, Hamilton is presiding over this gentle podcast series, its tour of various aspects of later life — on which our host is joined by panellists Erin Geraghty and Rory McCallum — providing a comforting, positive listen. SIMON O'HAGAN
DOCUMENTARY
Gangsters: The Daniels and the Lyons
Rival criminal families are committing tit-for-tat crimes that culminate in an “enforcer” being shot dead in a car park in broad daylight while passers-by run for cover. Shockingly, this isn’t a story of Chicago or Brighton in the 1930s. It’s about modern-day Glasgow. That gangland execution happened in 2010. In the latest in Radio 5 Live’s hard-hitting Gangster series, Livvy Haydock investigates how drug wars that began north of the Clyde now have international connections that are ongoing. DAVID McGILLIVRAY
SOCIAL HISTORY
The Hackney and Newham History Social Club
In an overwhelming age of information, it has never been more important to document the stories on our own doorstep. Fortunately there have also never been more ways to digitalise social history, as this series, now in its second run, attests. Sue Elliott-Nicholls travels from N16 to E6, recording the experiences of East Londoners so they can be preserved for future generations. The stories unearthed are often funny, poignant and surprising. TOM GOULDING