CULTURE

The Oprah Podcast

Part of the Oprah Winfrey broadcast empire, this is also available to watch on YouTube. The first episode sees author Claire Keegan interviewed about her novella Small Things like These (which was adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy and released last year). The podcast series promises in-depth conversations with “today’s foremost thought leaders” and Winfrey has the pulling power to nab high-calibre guests — but the constant references to a certain coffeehouse franchise are distracting. ANNA JONES

MUSIC

Cassette Culture

These days, cassettes are fetishised as a retro medium for musos. Back in the 1980s, the UK cassette scene was how like-minded music fans bonded. Rewinding to the Thatcher years, when unemployment was rife and opportunities were slim, this absorbing series explores the underground network of fans and artists who exchanged vibrant new music via the post, long before the internet and streaming changed the world. Martin Franklin and Hudson Graham present an unforgettable time capsule. JAMES MOTTRAM

FOOD

Club Sandwich

I have not watched Big Brother in years, so this is my first encounter with 20-something housemates Henry Southan, who came third in 2023, and Jordan Sangha, who won. They’re now a couple and co-hosts of this podcast, supposedly about sandwiches but really a low-key comedy thing in which they show off their super-posh personas. Foodie Southan is a royalist from the Cotswolds, Sangha trained as a lawyer and says “darling” every other word. Honestly, I don’t know if they are joking. FIONA HUGHES

MEDICINE

Less Radical

The title refers to a major discovery in the late 1960s by American surgeon Bernie Fisher (1918—2019): there was a gentler way of treating breast cancer than mastectomy. Stacy Wentworth, an oncologist for 20 years, describes how what became known as a lumpectomy — the removal of just the tumour — was initially opposed by the medical establishment. But Fisher had support from the growing women’s movement, who demanded a say in what happened to their bodies. DAVID McGILLIVRAY

LINGUISTICS

Fifty Words for Snow

Hosts Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés call themselves “linguistic travellers” on a worldwide quest to gather “brave new words” with no English equivalent, which can shed fresh light on old ideas. Examples include “wabi sabi” from Japan — to find beauty and serenity in something simple and temporary — or the Dutch “niksen” that means the art of doing nothing, but is no synonym for our “lazy”, here put on trial by our hosts as a shaming slur. One for logophiles and the curious alike. JEREMY ASPINALL

LIFE

Wise Words

Back in the 1970s, David Hamilton was a mainstay of Radio 1 whose blandness was in keeping with much of that era’s music. But the ease with which he commanded the microphone has ensured a long career, and with a berth on Boom Radio, he’s very much become a friend to seniors. Now, at 86, Hamilton is presiding over this gentle podcast series, its tour of various aspects of later life — on which our host is joined by panellists Erin Geraghty and Rory McCallum — providing a comforting, positive listen. SIMON O'HAGAN

DOCUMENTARY

Gangsters: The Daniels and the Lyons

Rival criminal families are committing tit-for-tat crimes that culminate in an “enforcer” being shot dead in a car park in broad daylight while passers-by run for cover. Shockingly, this isn’t a story of Chicago or Brighton in the 1930s. It’s about modern-day Glasgow. That gangland execution happened in 2010. In the latest in Radio 5 Live’s hard-hitting Gangster series, Livvy Haydock investigates how drug wars that began north of the Clyde now have international connections that are ongoing. DAVID McGILLIVRAY

SOCIAL HISTORY

The Hackney and Newham History Social Club

In an overwhelming age of information, it has never been more important to document the stories on our own doorstep. Fortunately there have also never been more ways to digitalise social history, as this series, now in its second run, attests. Sue Elliott-Nicholls travels from N16 to E6, recording the experiences of East Londoners so they can be preserved for future generations. The stories unearthed are often funny, poignant and surprising. TOM GOULDING