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What’s the view from your trash can?

Looking out of my can, all I see is birds chirping, happy monsters, and sunshine. YUCK! That is why I prefer to stay in my can or keep my eyes closed!

What’s it like living on Sesame Street?

Miserable. Next question! Everyone is always singing and dancing. And that little red furball is always laughing! It’s so cute. YUCK!

Elmo told us he thinks he saw you smile once and that deep down, you’re a big softie. Is that true?

What?! Smile. Me? No, never. Grouches don’t smile. Our motto is to turn that smile upside down!

Are you able to watch TV in the trash can?

Yes, but the signal is all fuzzy and I only get one channel!

What do you enjoy watching?

Worm TV! It’s the wormiest and messiest channel on television. I couldn’t get enough of the Worm Winter Games!

Your trash can seems much bigger on the inside than on the outside – what do you keep in there?

My can has everything a grouch needs. Lots of trash, of course. A chilly mud pool for swimming. An out-of-tune piano. My collection of mouldy moss. All my pets: Slimey the worm, Fluffy the elephant and my pet pig, Spot.

How do you make your trash can the most revolting place to live?

Some people clean up their home. I mess up mine! A fresh coat of mud on the walls, a sprinkling of dust everywhere and crumpled newspaper laying around. Really brings the place together.

What’s your favourite piece of trash?

I’ve got an apple core that’s been growing mould for 20 years that I’m quite fond of. But a grouch’s motto is, your next piece of trash could be your best piece of trash! That’s why I’m always collecting more trash!

Are you good at recycling?

Do you know who you are talking to? I am GREEN for a reason. I love recycling and composting. Who doesn’t love the smell of composted banana peels on a summer day?

What is your perfect rotten day?

A day where it’s foggy. I’m stuck in traffic for most of the afternoon. I stub my toe. My favourite toy breaks. And there are long lines at the grocery store! Or a day where I am… LEFT ALONE!

Who have you told to “Scram!” recently?

Elmo. Big Bird. The mail carrier. Every 2026 Winter Olympian I met. A cute squirrel that was getting too close to my can. Oh, and everyone reading this. SCRAM! There, that should keep me covered for a while.

You’ve met loads of celebrities. Did anyone out-Grouch you?

Please, you can’t out-grouch the Grouch. Brett Goldstein came close. That guy really knows how to ruin your day!

What are your best tips for being a grouch?

First, get yourself a dented and stinky trash can. Complain a LOT! Get a bad night’s sleep. Only eat a meal that’s gone cold.

What advice do you have for children when they’re feeling a bit grouchy?

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It’s OK to be grouchy! Though they may not admit it, everyone feels grouchy sometimes. It’s only temporary! You’ll be smiling and happy before you know it – unless you’re a grouch. Luckily, I’m a grouch!