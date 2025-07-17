What’s the view from your sofa?

We have quite a small TV and a lot of bookshelves, so whatever I’m watching, I always feel simultaneously a bit guilty that I’m not reading. On reflection, it was a mistake to put the “highbrow books” section right behind the TV set. If the Beano annuals were there, I wouldn’t feel guilty at all.

What have you enjoyed watching recently?

I loved LOL: Last One Laughing UK on Prime Video. It was given edge by the cultural fear about what we are and aren’t allowed to laugh at – but just watching comedians do silly things, through the filter of others trying to keep a straight face, made it one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.

Who controls the remote at home?

There seem to be a lot of remotes. I know one of them’s for the telly and one’s for the other box, where you choose iPlayer or whatever, and then three more of uncertain provenance or role. I’m not sure if anybody really “controls” these remotes but it’s certainly not me.

With a young daughter and a baby, what’s your approach to screen time?

My ten-year-old loves The Masked Singer and old episodes of Poirot, just like her mother. The baby doesn’t have any screen time; she’s only 18 months old. She loves Bluey – an excellent TV show – but she doesn’t know it’s a TV show. She just thinks it’s a source of really great plastic dog Weebles.

What did you watch growing up?

We were grateful for anything. Occasionally I dig out programmes I loved, to show my daughter, banging on about how exciting they were, and then we both sit there puzzled in front of something surprisingly beige and slow. But enough about my husband…

You write a TV column. How do you stay unbiased when you have to review something your husband is in?

Well, I’m not a critic. When Ludwig [the BBC series starring her husband, David Mitchell] came out, I just wrote a column about puzzles, but I knew it was a great series. I tend not to write about bad shows – I can’t see any joy in attacking people who are trying to entertain. Mind you, I hated Squid Game and said so. But they seem to have soldiered on without my approval.

Your dad, Alan, was a humourist. What did you learn from him?

Never to write seriously if I could think of something funny instead. Seriousness is an emergency last resort.

What’s the most memorable feedback you’ve had from an Only Connect fan?

I’ve never forgotten a letter from a few years ago. We get all sorts of feedback – be it on a translation, or a clarification of parliamentary procedure. This chap asked, “Why is it acceptable for Victoria Coren Mitchell to comment on a man’s bottom?” I’m not even sure I had.

Do you enjoy other TV quizzes?

I love Countdown so much, I can’t let myself watch it. I get obsessed and start making anagrams out of car number plates.

Do you prefer being a host or a guest on a panel show?

Hosting Have I Got News for You is one of my favourite things to do. Everyone is brilliant, from Ian Hislop and Paul Merton and their genius executive producer, to the graphics people in the gallery who are like mind readers. Guesting on it is an honour, but terrifying because you don’t know what’s coming up, so you always think you’ll fail to recognise a cabinet minister and look like an idiot.

Which presenter do you admire?

My best friend Claudia Winkleman is warm and funny, idiosyncratic but relatable, brilliant but unintimidating. I don’t expect to see a better TV presenter in my lifetime.