There are two sofas. From one, you can watch telly; the other looks out on to lovely fields. I was a town girl growing up [around Islington, north London], but I made the choice to move out to the countryside. For my two daughters, it really makes a difference.

What do you like about living in the countryside?

We go out for nice walks. Having the country pub and the village hall, it’s very Vicar of Dibley. There’s a sense of everybody looking out for each other, which is sometimes missing in a city.

Sonia looking defiant in EastEnders. BBC

What have you enjoyed watching?

The whole of Glastonbury. We had family over and it felt like our own mini festival at home. I like to switch off and just watch nice, easy things like Gardeners’ World, University Challenge or Grand Designs. The older I get, the more I just like gentle television.

If you’re a Gardeners’ World fan, does that mean you like gardening?

My other half, Marc [Humphreys, a cameraman] is more of the gardener. Having two kids and a full-time job, I feel like it’s something you do when you’ve got a bit more time. I do enjoy it when I can, though. It can be a very meditative thing – potting plants, looking at your seeds, even watering the garden in the evening when it’s been really hot.

Sonia and Kathy BBC

You’re a contestant on Cooking with the Stars. Do you enjoy cooking?

I’d say cooking is probably my favourite hobby. Being in the kitchen, putting the radio on… it’s all about having the time to do it. That’s why I love Sundays – they’re all about making a roast dinner. It’s a bit like a religion for me.

It sounds as if food isn’t just fuel to you, as it is for some people.

I love food. I love cooking and going for meals. Cooking for people and watching them enjoy what you’ve cooked, it brings me joy. I just think it’s the heart of family and friendship.

You released weight-loss DVDs in 2007 and 2013. Is there a tension between loving food and the scrutiny your body is subject to as a woman?

The DVD wasn’t a good move for me – I did it for the money. I’m now 42, and to be honest, I could be doing a bit more exercise at the moment, but I just can’t be bothered. I think, “If this is the size I’m meant to be, then I need to be happy with that.” I don’t overeat. I enjoy my food. I like a glass of wine. I like a packet of crisps, but you can’t do it every day. I think everything in moderation. If I go the other way and want to lose a lot of weight, my days aren’t as good.

That sounds like sensible behaviour to be modelling for your children.

I think it really is. There’s so much pressure with image that I just try to put it into perspective and say to them, “You’re so lucky to be able to see, to be able to hear. As long as you’re not abusing yourself – drinking too much, overeating, you know – whatever shape we are, we’re just very lucky to be here.”

Was it difficult to leave EastEnders after 32 years of playing Sonia?

It was a really natural decision to make. Sometimes when you’re in something, you think that’s all there is, so when I had a break from EastEnders last year, I did The Masked Singer and a doc for Channel 4 [What’s the Big Deal: Britain’s Best Buys?]. Unless you’re free, you’ll never know what’s out there. So I thought I’d like to say goodbye to Sonia and see what else is going on.

What is out there?

My podcast [Life with Nat] is going really well, and I’ve got a book [Happy Days] coming out in October. I would love for a gritty or funny role to come up, but after being Sonia for such a long time, I’m really enjoying being myself.