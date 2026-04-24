What’s the view from your sofa?

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I have a telly sofa, but my second sofa is much more interesting because I live in Hout Bay in Cape Town. Looking out, I’ve got Table Mountain National Park on one side and the valley and sea on the other. It’s absolutely stunning. I moved to South Africa 24 years ago because I fell in love with my partner Nick [Chevallier, a cameraman/producer]. There’s always a bloke involved.

What have you been watching?

I’ve just started a Netflix documentary called Glitter and Gold: Ice Dancing. It’s about the drama, the tears, the dangers and the high-stakes world of ice dance.

Well, you were the runner-up of Dancing on Ice in 2025...

I look in awe at what they do. People said I was graceful, but jeepers, I was a sack of potatoes in comparison. I completely threw myself into Dancing on Ice. I embraced the false eyelashes, the hair, costumes… I wanted to keep skating, maybe compete in the more lax, geriatric adult stages, but after finishing, I found out I’d torn my hamstring and glutes. I’m still doing physio and it’s frustrating.

Where do people tend to recognise you from?

It depends on your age, but there are the Wide Awakers, The Really Wild Show fans, the Springwatchers. In the 80s and 90s, I was fodder for the newspapers: if you were blonde and bubbly, you were labelled a bimbo. I was doing a wacky children’s show, wearing my hair in a pineapple [a high ponytail], with ridiculous earrings on and just being daft. Everybody used to say, “You’ve got to get out of children’s telly” and I used to think “Why? I love it!” I had such fun. Now I’m in edutainment. I counted that I’ve done 50 different series.

We have to mention your “work husband” Chris Packham...

What Chris and I have is unique and special. When I first met him, I thought he was going to hate me. He was funky, edgy, a geek. He liked the Clash, I liked Kylie. I thought, “Jeez, how’s this going to work?” I’ve learnt a lot about his autism. When I see him, I give him a hug and he stands there looking awkward, but he loves it because it’s me.

After ill health with breast cancer and a double mastectomy, did it affect your body confidence?

I never define cancer as ill health. You’re really well one day, then you’re told you’ve got cancer and you’ve got to have an operation to get rid of it. I never felt ill. Body confidence-wise, I suffered from anorexia when I was a teenager, and since then, I’ve been very into, “Let’s just be fit, let’s look after my body.” I’m not a health freak, but I eat pretty well. I’m not a heavy drinker. I’m quite a disciplined morning exercise person – hiking makes me happy.

How do you feel about recently turning 60?

There are a lot of people who retire or are empty nesters, and they can lose their purpose. I’m lucky, because I’m 60 and I’m still working and passionate about what I do. Also, the four kids are grown up, but two of my stepchildren and their partners and babies are living with us at the moment, so we weren’t empty nesters for long. Go find your new community, your new identity.

How did creating your tour make you reflect on 40 years on TV?

People often ask, “How have you lasted so long?” You’ve got to turn the volume up a bit, but ultimately, you have to be authentic. I know that my enthusiasm irritates some people, because I read the mean comments online. I remember someone saying, “I always thought she was rubbish, she’s still rubbish, I don’t know how she’s still on television.” I felt like writing back and saying, “Well, here I am, so your opinion must be the minority, mate.” SARA WALLIS

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Michaela Strachan: Not Just a Wild Life is touring the UK until 30 April. For tickets, visit michaelastrachanlive.com