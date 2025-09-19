My telly is in a bookshelf. I usually have my legs stretched out on an ottoman, and there’s a fireplace.

What have you been watching?

I’m in training for a film right now and I’m also planning my wedding [to actor and writer Jamie Bogyo], so I haven’t really been watching that much, but I just finished Love Island and KPop Demon Hunters – it’s crazy, but I really enjoyed it. I get into a bit of a cooking and reality TV-show hole while I’m filming, because otherwise it can feel like work.

Who controls the remote in your household?

Probably me. If I’m not enjoying something within the first ten minutes, I’ll be like, “Turn it off”. I can be a bit of a tyrant with my attention span.

What was your first reaction when you were asked to play Elizabeth Bennet in Audible’s new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice?

I was so excited. Pride and Prejudice was the first book that I couldn’t put down, so this genuinely does feel like a full-circle moment. Of all the iconic characters in literature, Elizabeth has been a part that I’ve always been drawn to, and there is so much to excavate within her. When I heard about the rest of the cast for this specific production, I couldn’t believe my luck.

What did you want to bring to your version of Elizabeth?

I was quite specific that I didn’t want to put any kind of spin on it unnecessarily. That’s why it’s so nice to do a version like this, so people get to use their imagination. I’m not telling you what Lizzie looks like or what she’s doing with her face – I’m trying to bring life to her decisions, her relationships and everything that’s going on in the book, but it’s a collaboration with the listener.

What kind of Mr Darcy is your co-star Harris Dickinson?

He plays the character perfectly true to form. You get everything that you crave from Mr Darcy, but Harris adds a lot of layers to a more modern perspective on why a man might behave in that way. That arrogance, ego and pride come from somewhere. Often in Pride and Prejudice, Mr Darcy’s wound only comes out when it’s necessary for Elizabeth to see, whereas it kind of leaks out of Harris throughout. It’s a really sensitive performance.

We last spoke to you before your Bafta leading actress win for Industry. Has your phone been ringing off the hook ever since?

I’m pretty sure I got offered the job I’m doing now a couple of days after that win. To have that kind of recognition feels amazing and crazy. I’m incredibly proud that it was for Industry, which I love so much. Without it, I wouldn’t be doing any of this. It was my first job – I was at drama school when I booked it, and I remember going back from filming the first episode to graduate.

You’ve just finished filming the fourth series. What makes this one different?

There are new characters, so it was really fun to work with those new people. You first met Yasmin when she was an intern, carrying salads, and now she’s in a very different place in her life. I think I’m playing the most grown-up version of her this season, and that’s quite interesting.

You played Amy Winehouse in Back to Black. Would you play another real-life figure in the future?

Definitely. I might not be interested in playing someone who’s quite as high-profile as Amy, because there’s a level of intensity to getting it right that comes with that. But I love history, and I love historical fiction as well as non-fiction, so I would be more interested in playing either a historical figure or someone who is known for their work, rather than for who they are – an artist or a writer. I would love to play Sylvia Plath or Helen of Troy.

