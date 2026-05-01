What’s the view from your sofa?

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A little footstool. I keep it very simple, really – dimmed lights and no interruptions.

Who controls the remote at home?

Obviously, I do. I like a thriller. I’ve been enjoying Ripple [Netflix], All Her Fault [Now] and Reasonable Doubt [Disney+]. Then again, it’s been quite nice when my kids [Love has a 20-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son] come down before dinner and they watch what they want to watch. Or, we watch something that we all like, because that’s the only way to keep them down there.

You were a social worker and then got into comedy when you were 30. How did you know you wanted to go down that path?

When I did comedy, it just felt right. As much as it was scary, it felt like, “This is where I want to be.” I’m grateful that I had the experience. Psychotherapy is an area I’d like to work in – it helps when it comes to comedy, relationships and being relatable.

Would you like to pursue a degree in psychotherapy in the future?

Yes, definitely. Entertainment is always my first love, but understanding how humans think is something of a personal goal for me.

You were the first Black British female comedian to headline and sell out the London Palladium, you’re a well-known TV presenter and you recently appeared on Celebrity Sabotage. How do you find time for it all?

I ask myself that a lot. I try to prioritise my time. My children always come first – providing for them and being able to look after them. If I’m heavily filming for one week, I make sure the next week I’m at home. I try to make sure I’m home in the evening, even when I film somewhere and it’s far away. I’ve travelled for four or five hours, but I want to wake up in my house with my kids.

Entertainment is my first love

How do you think comedy has changed in recent years?

Things have obviously become more PC [politically correct], which has governed a lot more of what we can and can’t say. This has been good in some areas because some of the stuff was definitely not appropriate.

Most of my material is relatable to me. I can’t make stuff up – it’s usually something I’ve experienced. If someone finds it offensive, they will just have to deal with it. You can’t be upset with me for telling my own story. I don’t have time to look at the comments. I just keep it moving.

You’ve spoken about getting stage fright. How do you deal with that?

I get really nervous before I go on. My stomach is in knots. I like to have a bit of a routine. I play a particular song, so I’ve got that power music in my head, and I don’t talk too much. I’m always very clear on what my first joke is, because if I get my first bit of interaction done and get into my first joke, then I can get into the flow, and take the moment in.

You’re also dyslexic. Is that a challenge with work?

A tour is not so bad, because it’s just me. The only thing I get nervous about is autocue or live TV. I’m so open with it now. On all the shows I’ve worked on, I ask them to write words in the way I should pronounce them. People in TV are really supportive.

What would you love to do next?

I’d love to do more Saturday-night TV and a little bit more acting. I’d like to play a cop, someone in a period drama, or a mum saving the world! I would also love to host a show like Blind Date. Or, something about non-toxic couples that actually work – who love each other and have gone through good times and hard times. They can give some real advice. People need something to aspire to because the dating scene is – from what I hear from a lot of people – messy.

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Catch up on all episodes of Celebrity Sabotage on ITVX. Judi Love is touring the UK until 19 June. To book tickets go to judilove.co.uk/events