  • Adolescence

    Crime drama about a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, filmed as one continuous unbroken shot
    Netflix

  • Severance

    Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. Sci-fi psychological thriller starring Adam Scott.
    Apple TV+

  • The Pitt

    The daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients, revealing the resilience required in their noble calling.

  • The Studio

    The newly appointed head of Continental Studios juggles overinflated egos as he attempts to make great films and turn a profit. Comedy series, starring Seth Rogen
    Apple TV+

  • Hacks

    Comedy drama, starring Jean Smart as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her smart young writer Ava
    Prime Video
  • The Penguin

    Crime drama spin-off from The Batman film, starring Colin Farrell
    NOW
  • Andor

    Resourceful thief Cassian Andor aligns with an underground rebellion in a series set in the Star Wars universe, starring Diego Luna in the title role.
    Disney+

  • The Traitors US

    Strangers unite to embark on a game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash jackpot. Three of the contestants coined 'the traitors' will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful'. Hosted by Alan Cumming
    BBC iPlayer

  • Slow Horses

    British intelligence agents atone for career-ending mistakes by serving out the rest of their days in a special department of MI5 led by Gary Oldman's misanthrope.
    Apple TV+
