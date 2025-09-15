Top Emmy-Winning Shows from 2025 Awards
AdolescenceCrime drama about a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, filmed as one continuous unbroken shot
SeveranceMark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. Sci-fi psychological thriller starring Adam Scott.
The PittThe daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients, revealing the resilience required in their noble calling.
The StudioThe newly appointed head of Continental Studios juggles overinflated egos as he attempts to make great films and turn a profit. Comedy series, starring Seth Rogen
HacksComedy drama, starring Jean Smart as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her smart young writer Ava
The PenguinCrime drama spin-off from The Batman film, starring Colin Farrell
AndorResourceful thief Cassian Andor aligns with an underground rebellion in a series set in the Star Wars universe, starring Diego Luna in the title role.
The Traitors USStrangers unite to embark on a game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash jackpot. Three of the contestants coined 'the traitors' will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful'. Hosted by Alan Cumming
Slow HorsesBritish intelligence agents atone for career-ending mistakes by serving out the rest of their days in a special department of MI5 led by Gary Oldman's misanthrope.