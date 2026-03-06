Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
  • Gone

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The headmaster of a public school becomes the prime suspect when his wife disappears. Psychological thriller, starring Eve Myles and David Morrissey
  • Ella McCay

    2025

    Comedy

    Romance

    12A

    The year is 2008 and Governor Bill is excited to accept a position in the newly formed administration of President Barack Obama. He prepares to hand over the reins to his second-in-command, Lieutenant Governor Ella McCay, whose personal life is a mess.
  • Forensics: The Real CSI Season 6

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    The devil's in the detail - and every crime leaves a trace. When every minute counts, cutting-edge forensic science exposes the truth and brings dangerous criminals to justice.
  • The Manchurian Candidate

    1962

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    12A

    Psychological thriller starring Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey. Raymond Shaw returns from the Korean War a hero, but his fellow soldiers' memories of his bravery seem vague. When the commander of his platoon, Bennett Marco, begins to suffer from inexplicable nightmares, an investigation begins into exactly what happened during the conflict.
  • Ghost Elephants

    2025

    Nature

    A South African naturalist searches for what he believes to be an undiscovered species of African elephant on the highland plateau of Angola
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 8 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad