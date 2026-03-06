Ad

  • The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

    2023

    Romance

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. Pensioner Harold Fry sets off from his home in Devon on an impromptu 500-mile walking trip to see a former colleague in a cancer hospice in Berwick-upon-Tweed. He is joined along the way by various kind and supportive strangers, though his wife Maureen is frustrated at this sudden adventure which could have ruinous effects on Harold's own health.
  • Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup | Wrexham v Chelsea

    2026

    Sport

    Wrexham v Chelsea (Kick-off 5.45pm). Mark Chapman presents all the action from the fifth-round tie at StoK Racecourse. Wrexham have progressed from the National League to fighting for promotion to the Premier League since being taken over by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020, and they have already defeated one top flight team here in this cup run, overcoming Nottingham Forest on penalties in round three. However, Chelsea represent an even tougher test, and they showed no mercy away to Championship opposition in the previous two rounds, defeating both Charlton Athletic and Hull City by four-goal margins. With analysis from Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Ben Tozer, and reports from Sarah Mulkerrins
  • Brief History of a Family

    2024

    Drama

    Mystery

    15

    Mystery drama starring Lin Muran and Sun Xilun. After an incident at school, outgoing teenager Wei brings home his quiet classmate Shuo, and a friendship begins. However, as Wei's family gets to know Shuo, his presence has an unexpected effect on their comfortable lives.
  • The Walsh Sisters

    2025

    Drama

    Walsh siblings Claire, Rachel, Maggie, Anna, and Helen grapple with personal challenges, relationships, and the complexities of modern life.
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • Bill Bailey's Vietnam

    2025

    Travel

    Documentary

    The comedian travels across the country on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Saigon
  • The Fall Guy

    2024

    Comedy

    Action

    12

    Action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. After a shocking on-set accident, stuntman Colt Seavers is taking some time out from the movie game. But when the lead actor vanishes from a film being directed by his old flame Jody Moreno, Seavers is persuaded to help track down the missing star and finds himself drawn into a disturbing conspiracy.
  • The Three Kings of 1936

    Documentary

    History

    This documentary marks the 90th anniversary of one of the most extraordinary and turbulent years in the history of the British royal family - a year that still casts a long shadow. The chronological story plunges viewers into the whirlwind of events in 1936, with the death of George V, the brief reign and unprecedented abdication of Edward VIII and the reluctant rise of George VI. The programme explores the motivations of those at the heart of the story, and gauges the impact on the average Briton. Narrated by Tracy-Ann Oberman.
  • Sara Pascoe Presents The Anti-Awards Awards

    Arts and culture

    The comedian explores the darker side of awards ceremonies, with contributions from comedian Nish Kumar, novelist Sarah Hall, and film historian Isobel Custodio. They explore the machinations of a judging committee, the politics of turning down an award, and how trying to hard to win can damage a career. Plus, Sam Fox reveals the real culprit behind the shambolic 1995 Brit Awards ceremony
