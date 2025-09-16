Top 10 Robert Redford films to stream now
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
1969
Drama
Western
PGOscar-winning western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the eponymous outlaw heroes, who have a knack for robbing banks. Their most audacious plan yet is for a daring robbery of the Union Pacific railroad, but the authorities have a surprise in store for the lovable rogues.
- The Natural
1984
Drama
Sport
PGBaseball drama starring Robert Redford. When a tree on the family farm is hit by lightning, young Roy Hobbs fashions a baseball bat from its trunk. The bat, which he names "Wonderboy", is invested with awesome power and launches Roy on a promising baseball career.
- All the President's Men
1976
Drama
Documentary and factual
15Political thriller starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. Based on the real-life investigation by Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, this film painstakingly reconstructs the events surrounding the most significant political scandal of the 1970s which led to the Watergate hearings.
- The Sting
1973
Drama
Comedy
PGPaul Newman and Robert Redford star in this Oscar-winning period crime caper as conmen Henry Gondorff and Johnny Hooker, who plan an elaborate racing scam at the expense of powerful racket boss Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw).
- The Old Man & the Gun
2018
Drama
Documentary and factual
12AForrest Tucker, a criminal since the age of 15, has escaped from most of the prisons that tried to hold him. At the end of his career, he has become a gentleman bank robber. However, cop John Hunt becomes determined to catch him. Fact-based crime drama, starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek
- All Is Lost
2013
Thriller
Drama
12ADrama starring Robert Redford. When a lone sailor's yacht is badly damaged after a collision with a shipping container in the middle of the Indian Ocean, he must use the basic skills of seamanship and draw on all his resolve and experience to stay alive.
- Quiz Show
1994
Drama
History
15An up-and-coming lawyer discovers a Fifties TV game show is fixed, prompting him to launch an investigation focusing on two contestants - a working-class Jewish man from Queens and a popular English lecturer, who descends from one of America's renowned literary families. Fact-based drama directed by Robert Redford, starring Ralph Fiennes, John Turturro, Rob Morrow and David Paymer
- Barefoot in the Park
1967
Comedy
Drama
PGRomantic comedy starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. When newlyweds Paul and Corie move into a one-room flat high above Greenwich Village, Corie is on cloud nine. In spite of having no lift and no heating, she refuses to come down to earth.
- The Candidate
1972
Drama
Comedy
PGPolitical drama starring Robert Redford and Peter Boyle. An idealistic young lawyer, whose father was a former governor of California, is persuaded to run for the Senate, but only on the condition that he is not forced to toe the party line.
- Ordinary People
1980
Drama
15A wealthy American family faces upheaval and heartbreak following the tragic death of the eldest son in a boating accident. His brother finds it particularly hard to cope, convincing himself that he should have died instead, and finds little solace in his parents. Robert Redford's directorial debut won four Oscars including Best Film, and stars Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton