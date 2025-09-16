Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    1969

    Drama

    Western

    PG

    Oscar-winning western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the eponymous outlaw heroes, who have a knack for robbing banks. Their most audacious plan yet is for a daring robbery of the Union Pacific railroad, but the authorities have a surprise in store for the lovable rogues.
  • The Natural

    1984

    Drama

    Sport

    PG

    Baseball drama starring Robert Redford. When a tree on the family farm is hit by lightning, young Roy Hobbs fashions a baseball bat from its trunk. The bat, which he names "Wonderboy", is invested with awesome power and launches Roy on a promising baseball career.
  • All the President's Men

    1976

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Political thriller starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. Based on the real-life investigation by Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, this film painstakingly reconstructs the events surrounding the most significant political scandal of the 1970s which led to the Watergate hearings.
  • The Sting

    1973

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    Paul Newman and Robert Redford star in this Oscar-winning period crime caper as conmen Henry Gondorff and Johnny Hooker, who plan an elaborate racing scam at the expense of powerful racket boss Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw).
  • The Old Man & the Gun

    2018

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    12A

    Forrest Tucker, a criminal since the age of 15, has escaped from most of the prisons that tried to hold him. At the end of his career, he has become a gentleman bank robber. However, cop John Hunt becomes determined to catch him. Fact-based crime drama, starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek
  • All Is Lost

    2013

    Thriller

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Robert Redford. When a lone sailor's yacht is badly damaged after a collision with a shipping container in the middle of the Indian Ocean, he must use the basic skills of seamanship and draw on all his resolve and experience to stay alive.
  • Quiz Show

    1994

    Drama

    History

    15

    An up-and-coming lawyer discovers a Fifties TV game show is fixed, prompting him to launch an investigation focusing on two contestants - a working-class Jewish man from Queens and a popular English lecturer, who descends from one of America's renowned literary families. Fact-based drama directed by Robert Redford, starring Ralph Fiennes, John Turturro, Rob Morrow and David Paymer
  • Barefoot in the Park

    1967

    Comedy

    Drama

    PG

    Romantic comedy starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. When newlyweds Paul and Corie move into a one-room flat high above Greenwich Village, Corie is on cloud nine. In spite of having no lift and no heating, she refuses to come down to earth.
  • The Candidate

    1972

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    Political drama starring Robert Redford and Peter Boyle. An idealistic young lawyer, whose father was a former governor of California, is persuaded to run for the Senate, but only on the condition that he is not forced to toe the party line.
  • Ordinary People

    1980

    Drama

    15

    A wealthy American family faces upheaval and heartbreak following the tragic death of the eldest son in a boating accident. His brother finds it particularly hard to cope, convincing himself that he should have died instead, and finds little solace in his parents. Robert Redford's directorial debut won four Oscars including Best Film, and stars Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton
See more Top 10 Robert Redford films to stream now

Authors

Radio Times Staff
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad