Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 8 October
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- The Celebrity Traitors
EntertainmentA group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
- Slow Horses
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
- Portrait Artist of the Year: The Exhibition
Arts and cultureA trip down memory lane with a look at an exhibition at Compton Verney. celebrating some of the finest work to have been produced during the programme. Curated by Kathleen Soriano, the show features more than 120 works of art selected from the more than 1,000 artists who have taken part over the years
- The Hack
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveDrama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
- The Morning Show
2025
DramaJennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
- Gen V
2025
Sci-fi
DramaAs America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
- Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
2018
Drama
Comedy
12Comedy drama about an oddball couple of private detectives (Mark Benton and Jo Joyner) who investigate crime in Shakespeare's birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon.
- A Remarkable Place to Die
2024
Drama
Crime/detectiveDetective Anais Mallory returns to hometown Queenstown, New Zealand and faces startling homicides. She cracks cases while confronting personal ghosts from her past.
- The Origins of the Metaverse
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualComputer games writer Dr Colin Harvey meets an inhabitant of a future metaverse and tries to explain to them where it all began