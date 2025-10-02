Ad

  • The Celebrity Traitors

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • Slow Horses

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
  • Portrait Artist of the Year: The Exhibition

    Arts and culture

    A trip down memory lane with a look at an exhibition at Compton Verney. celebrating some of the finest work to have been produced during the programme. Curated by Kathleen Soriano, the show features more than 120 works of art selected from the more than 1,000 artists who have taken part over the years
  • The Hack

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Drama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
  • The Morning Show

    2025

    Drama

    Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
  • Gen V

    2025

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    As America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
  • A Remarkable Place to Die

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Detective Anais Mallory returns to hometown Queenstown, New Zealand and faces startling homicides. She cracks cases while confronting personal ghosts from her past.
  • The Origins of the Metaverse

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Computer games writer Dr Colin Harvey meets an inhabitant of a future metaverse and tries to explain to them where it all began
