Charlie Cox reprises his role as blind New York lawyer Matt Murdock, aka masked vigilante Daredevil, in an action-packed drama based on the Marvel Comics character, which unspools as part of phase five of the MCU. Crime lord and powerful businessman Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is determined to seize total control of the Big Apple by running of mayor. His power grab puts him at odds with Matt, who is determined to uphold justice from behind a mask with the help of good friend and law firm partner Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). As Matt tends the mailability of the legal system he has pledged to uphold to defy Fisk and his goons, he jeopardises his burgeoning romance with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).