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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
  • Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy

    2026

    Documentary

    Charting Michael Jackson's journey from child prodigy to global icon, examining the genius, controversy, trials and tragedy that shaped and continue to divide his legacy
  • The Testaments

    Arts and culture

    Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, which picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown
  • The Assembly Season 2 | Episode 1

    2026

    Entertainment

    Stephen Fry faces a grilling from a cast of autistic and learning-disabled interviewers. Did he take drugs in Buckingham Palace? Is he happy to be alive? As the questions come thick and fast, Stephen opens up about mental health, shame and self-criticism. There are probing questions about love, identity and belief, alongside moments of pure mischief and laughter - including an explosive question about his sexual preferences
  • Trust Me: The False Prophet

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Lifestyle

    Rachel Dretzin directs a four-part documentary series which lifts the veil on the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) under the leadership of Warren Jeffs. Christine Marie and her videographer husband Tolga Katas move into Short Creek, Utah with the intention of infiltrating the FLDS, which has been described variously as a religious movement, sect and cult. In the absence of Jeffs, who is serving time in prison, the FLDS lacks clear leadership and a defined prophet. Self-proclaimed heir Samuel Bateman attempts to fill that void and the series combines first-hand accounts from inside the group with previous unseen footage to amplify the voices of women brave enough to speak up against Bateman's actions.
  • Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    A story that captivated a nation - and destroyed a family. A boy missing for seven years miraculously returns home, but it wasn’t the Hollywood ending it seemed to be.
  • Daredevil: Born Again

    2025

    Adventure

    Fantasy

    Charlie Cox reprises his role as blind New York lawyer Matt Murdock, aka masked vigilante Daredevil, in an action-packed drama based on the Marvel Comics character, which unspools as part of phase five of the MCU. Crime lord and powerful businessman Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is determined to seize total control of the Big Apple by running of mayor. His power grab puts him at odds with Matt, who is determined to uphold justice from behind a mask with the help of good friend and law firm partner Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). As Matt tends the mailability of the legal system he has pledged to uphold to defy Fisk and his goons, he jeopardises his burgeoning romance with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).
  • The 'Burbs

    2026

    Comedy

    Mystery

    A couple move back to the husband's childhood home, only to uncover dark secrets and face threats from their neighbours. Comedy, starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 8 April
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