  • Grantchester Season 10

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Geordie and Alphy return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Alphy feels like he’s found home, until he’s forced to confront secrets he’s kept close to his chest.
  • Can You Keep a Secret?

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Meet the Fendons – an oddball little family who happen to have committed massive fraud. A mischievous misadventure starring Dawn French and Mark Heap.
  • Suburban Nightmare: JonBenét Ramsey

    2022

    Documentary and factual

    More than 25 years after her murder, mystery still surrounds the infamous case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed inside her family's home in Boulder, Colorado in the early morning hours just after Christmas. This documentary explores the unsolved crime with unprecedented access and family cooperation from John Ramsey, JonBenét's father, who after finally being cleared as a suspect, continues to push the Boulder Police Department to re-test and make available key pieces of physical evidence which may hold the answers to the killer's identity.
  • Palm Royale Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney star in a comedy drama about a woman determined to join Palm Beach high society.
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • The Murder of Laci Peterson

    2017

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    Crime documentary. In 2002, eight-months-pregnant Laci Peterson went missing from her home in Modesto, California. The programme charts the investigation into her death.
  • Beast Games - Season 2

    2025

    Action

    Reality

    After a record-shattering first season, Beast Games is back! With a life-changing $5,000,000 prize on the line, MrBeast brings together 100 of the strongest and 100 of the smartest players on the planet. Will it be superhuman strength or super genius that takes home the grand prize? Each game will test the limits of human strength, intelligence, and strategy. What WOULDN'T you do for $5,000,000?
  • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

    1979

    Drama

    Mystery

    PG

    In the bleak days of the Cold War, espionage veteran George Smiley is forced out of semi-retirement to uncover a Soviet agent within MI6's echelons. Starring Alec Guinness
  • Why in the Name of Pierre Novellie

    Entertainment

    The stand-up comic answers some of the world's biggest questions, covering subjects as wide-ranging as rude 12th-century poetry, talking in the cinema and why pasta is so good
