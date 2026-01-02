More than 25 years after her murder, mystery still surrounds the infamous case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed inside her family's home in Boulder, Colorado in the early morning hours just after Christmas. This documentary explores the unsolved crime with unprecedented access and family cooperation from John Ramsey, JonBenét's father, who after finally being cleared as a suspect, continues to push the Boulder Police Department to re-test and make available key pieces of physical evidence which may hold the answers to the killer's identity.