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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Amandaland Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Amanda is still living in Soha and still juggling teenagers, her online Senuous brand and her co-lab. But while she’s resigned to staying put, she has big plans to upscale.
  • Surgeons: At the Edge of Life Season 8

    2026

    Documentary

    Lifestyle

    Transforming patients' lives, at the cutting edge of medicine. Meet the world-leading surgeons pushing science - and the human body - to its limits.
  • Criminal Record Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    London detectives Hegarty and Lenker both believe in fighting crime-but have very different ideas about the right way to do it. Forced into a partnership neither of them asked for, they must work together to serve justice in a complex modern world.
  • Widow's Bay

    2026

    Comedy

    Horror

    Mayor Tom Loftis attempts to revive his struggling island community, located 40 miles off the coast of New England, but dark secrets lurk beneath the surface
  • Only Child

    2024

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    A bit-part actor travels back to his family home in Scotland to look after his elderly but wilful father. Comedy, starring Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh
  • Citadel - Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick - elite operatives of a legendary agency torn apart by a shadowy network. When a new threat emerges, they must recruit skilled operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action and shocking betrayals, anyone could be friend or foe.
  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
  • The Testaments

    2026

    Drama

    Thriller

    Return to the totalitarian republic of Gilead for a 10-part coming-of-age story adapted from Margaret Atwood's book sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Fifteen years have passed and headmistress Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to mould the daughters of Gilead's senior leadership into obedient future wives at her school. Teenager Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) is poised for a glittering future in a society that she doesn't fully understand until new girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives and turns the perceived order upside down. In the face of brutality, Agnes and Daisy forge an unbreakable bond that opens their eyes to the possibility of a different, brighter future than the one Gilead imposes upon them.
  • Salisbury Poisonings: The Untold Story

    Documentary

    News

    Three-part documentary telling the story of the 2018 poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and local Dawn Sturgess - told through first-hand testimony and unparalleled access to police, doctors, scientists, government officials and the military
  • Life Lines
    By Al Smith. Drama set in an ambulance control room. Starring Sarah Ridgeway
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 6 May
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