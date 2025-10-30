Ad

  • Shetland Season 10

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    Calder and Tosh travel to the remote village of Lunniswick to investigate the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
  • Pluribus

    2025

    Sci-fi

    The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • Celebrities | Sir Anthony Hopkins: A Career in Character

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    In his own words, Sir Anthony Hopkins describes how a deeply troubled boy from Port Talbot, Wales, achieved two-time Oscar glory in Hollywood. He meets Katie Razzall in Los Angeles to tell his story - how he was deemed a failure by his parents, peers and teacher, but went on to triumph in memorable roles like Hannibal Lecter
  • Murdaugh: Death in the Family

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    The wealthy and influential Murdaugh family's connection to several local deaths begins to raise questions
  • The Morning Show

    2025

    Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston star in an unapologetically candid drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.
  • The Hack

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Drama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
  • Bob Trevino Likes It

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    12

    Lonely twentysomething Lily Trevino accidentally befriends a stranger online who shares the same name as her own father. However, encouragement and support from this new Bob Trevino could change her life. Comedy drama, starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo
  • Child

    Documentary and factual

    The life of a human begins to unfold
