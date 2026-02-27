Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Young Sherlock

    2026

    Adventure

    Drama

    Nineteen-year-old Oxford University undergraduate Sherlock Holmes becomes involved in solving a murder on campus with the help of James Moriarty
  • Hostage

    Documentary

    Documentary about the fate of British photojournalist John Cantlie, who was kidnapped in Syria alongside his American colleague and friend James Foley
  • Britain's Biggest Warship

    2018

    Documentary

    HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most advanced warship ever constructed in Britain. As she embarks on gruelling sea trials this series sees ship and crew pushed to breaking point.
  • Hijack Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    Idris Elba is in for the ride of his life-and so is everyone on board with him.
  • The Stolen Girl

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    A parent's worst nightmare comes true in a gripping five-part psychological thriller from the producer of Missing You and Fool Me Once. Mother-of-two Elisa Blix (Denise Gough) is delighted when her nine-year-old daughter Lucia (Beatrice Cohen) makes a new best friend at school, Josephine (Robyn Betteridge). Josephine's mother Rebecca (Holliday Grainger) is incredibly friendly so Elisa doesn't think twice when Lucia asks if she can go to a sleepover at Josephine's house. The following morning when Elisa goes to collect Lucia, she discovers the girls and Rebecca have vanished without trace and Rebecca's home is in fact a rental property. Elisa and her husband Fred (Jim Sturgess) are caught in the eye of a media storm as police launch a manhunt and their abilities as loving, protective parents are called into question
  • Drops of God Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    After a world-famous wine critic dies, his daughter must compete with his protégé to inherit a one-of-a-kind collection.
  • Shrinking Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.
  • Richard Rogers, Catalyst

    Documentary

    Tom Dyckhoff looks back through the archive at the life and work of Richard Rogers, the architect who arguably changed the face of modern Britain. He was known for designing spectacular, hi-tech buildings - flamboyant experiments like the Pompidou Centre and Lloyds of London, and municipal centrepieces like the Millennium Dome and the Senedd in Cardiff. But he also challenged and refined ideas about public space. But there was also an ethical underpinning to his work as he spoke of focused on society first and buildings second. Gillian Darley, Norman Foster, Joseph Henry and Ruth Rogers are among those paying tribute
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 4 March
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad