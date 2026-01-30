Ad

  • The Investigation of Lucy Letby

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    12

    Unseen footage and unheard insider accounts reveal the harrowing and divisive case of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse convicted of fatally harming infants.
  • Reform: Ready to Rule?

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    With Reform UK consistently leading in the polls, Laura Kuenssberg examines the party's ambitions, organisation and efforts to professionalise. From its origins on the political fringes to representation on local councils and in Westminster, she asks whether Reform UK is ready to be a party of government. Featuring interviews with leading members of the party, the film explores how voter dissatisfaction is reshaping Britain's political landscape
  • The Muppet Show

    1976

    Children's

    Comedy

    PG

    Kermit the Frog and his fellow Muppets put on a vaudeville show at their theatre, bringing in a famous celebrity to help out for each episode.
  • Our Yorkshire Pub Rescue with Jon Richardson

    Documentary and factual

    What do you do if you love pubs and Yorkshire…? Bring an old boozer back to life! Jon Richardson becomes a shareholder in Fadmoor Community Pub Limited to breathe life back into their historic local.
  • Grantchester Season 10

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    The copper and priest crime-solving duo are back. Beyond baffling murders, they now face changing times, family struggles and secrets of their own. Robson Green & Rishi Nair star.
  • Beau Is Afraid

    2023

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Black comedy drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. Beau Wassermann, a deeply anxious middle-aged man, plans to visit his mother but misses his flight. This is just the beginning of his struggles, though, as in short order he has his home invaded, receives some distressing news and is attacked by a serial killer. So begins Beau's bizarre cross-country journey.
  • Shrinking - Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.
  • Michael Jackson: The Trial

    Documentary and factual

    Four-part documentary examining the 2005 criminal trial against the singer, and charting Jackson's rise to fame and his life in the spotlight
  • Crossing the Floor

    Comedy

    Depressed about the almost certain imminent Labour landslide election victory, Conservative backbencher Rosie Holt MP crosses the floor just in time to be on the winning side in the 2024 election. When protesting fishermen turn up in her constituency office, Rosie panics into making a policy that leads to her being seen as a useful idiot. Political satire starring Rosie Holt
