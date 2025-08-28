Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 3 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Lilo & StitchA live-action retelling of Disney's 2002 animated classic, "Lilo & Stitch" is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. "Lilo & Stitch" is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
Stranded on Honeymoon IslandDavina McCall hosts as 12 unlucky-in-love singletons are coupled up and stranded on a deserted island
Nazis, U-Boats and the Battle for the AtlanticDive into history. Family memories reveal Northern Ireland's crucial role in WWII's epic sea battle, as divers explore the lost wrecks that reveal the human cost of the conflict.
Long Lost Family | Episode 1Part one of two. Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell examine the scandal of mother and baby homes which dealt with the 'problem' of unmarried mothers in this country and blighted hundreds of thousands of lives. In this episode, Jean, who was sent to the Home of the Good Shepherd in Surrey aged 16, looks for her first-born daughter. Plus, Viv and Julie begin a search on behalf of their mother Margaret for their older sister
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
Screen Two | The TrialThe unfortunate Josef K is drawn into a world of lies and corruption as he seeks to prove his innocence. Harold Pinter's adaptation of Franz Kafka's novel, starring Kyle MacLachlan, Jason Robards and Juliet Stevenson. First broadcast in 1993
The Lost NeanderthalsFollowing an international team of scientists as they discover and investigate precious relics of the Palaeolithic period, resulting in groundbreaking revelations about the human populations of around 50,000 years ago. The researchers uncover some of the secrets of the Mandrin Cave in Southern France, where the remains of a Neanderthal was uncovered in 2015
MudtownMagistrate Claire Lewis Jones faces personal turmoil while presiding over cases at Newport Magistrates Court. Drama, starring Erin Richards
Do GoodersGarrett Millerick's workplace comedy set behind the scenes of the charity sector. Starring Frank Skinner, Fay Ripley and Ahir Shah