  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • The Celebrity Traitors

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • Portrait Artist of the Year Season 12

    Arts and culture

    Entertainment

    Host Stephen Mangan plus judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan return in the contest to find the UK’s most talented portrait artist.
  • Slow Horses

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
  • Hedda

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Henrik Ibsen's renowned stage drama from 1891 is reimagined in an epic and emotional way.
  • The Hunting Party

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Action

    Follows a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist.
  • Late Night with the Devil

    2023

    Horror

    15

    A talk show broadcast in the 70s goes horribly wrong after an exorcism is performed live. Horror, starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss and Fayssal Bazzi
  • Titus Groan
    Sting stars in Brian Sibley's dramatisation of the novel by Mervyn Peake. The arrival of baby Titus, the 77th Earl of Groan, causes consternation in the crumbling citadel of Gormenghast. First broadcast in 1984
