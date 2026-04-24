Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Widow's Bay

    2026

    Comedy

    Horror

    Mayor Tom Loftis attempts to revive his struggling island community, located 40 miles off the coast of New England, but dark secrets lurk beneath the surface
  • Criminal Record Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    London detectives Hegarty and Lenker both believe in fighting crime-but have very different ideas about the right way to do it. Forced into a partnership neither of them asked for, they must work together to serve justice in a complex modern world.
  • A Taste for Murder

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    DCI Joe Mottram's holiday is interrupted when he is called upon to clear the name of a relative. Crime drama, starring Warren Brown
  • Salisbury Poisonings: The Untold Story

    Documentary

    News

    Three-part documentary telling the story of the 2018 poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and local Dawn Sturgess - told through first-hand testimony and unparalleled access to police, doctors, scientists, government officials and the military
  • The House of the Spirits

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Chilean drama based on Isabel Allende's novel, which charts the topsy turvy fortunes of the Trueba family over four generations against a backdrop of social and political upheaval
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
  • Should I Marry a Murderer?

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    A true-crime documentary series explores the shocking chain of events that led to the arrests of Alexander McKellar and his twin brother Robert for the murder of charity cyclist Tony Parsons. The former Royal Navy petty officer disappeared on a stretch of road near Argyll and his remains were eventually found after a tip off from forensic pathologist, Dr Caroline Muirhead. She had met Alexander on a Tinder date and fell in love with him, only to discover after they were engaged that her fiance was hiding a horrific secret. Dr Muirhead faced a stark choice between remaining loyal to the man she loved or exposing the truth
  • The Testaments

    2026

    Drama

    Thriller

    Return to the totalitarian republic of Gilead for a 10-part coming-of-age story adapted from Margaret Atwood's book sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Fifteen years have passed and headmistress Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to mould the daughters of Gilead's senior leadership into obedient future wives at her school. Teenager Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) is poised for a glittering future in a society that she doesn't fully understand until new girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives and turns the perceived order upside down. In the face of brutality, Agnes and Daisy forge an unbreakable bond that opens their eyes to the possibility of a different, brighter future than the one Gilead imposes upon them.
  • Emer Maguire: Patron Saint of Bad Luck

    Comedy

    Comedian Emer Maguire recalls how the worst year of her life - including a messy break-up, serious medical issues and two life-changing diagnoses - put her on the path to living her best life
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 29 April
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad