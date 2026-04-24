A true-crime documentary series explores the shocking chain of events that led to the arrests of Alexander McKellar and his twin brother Robert for the murder of charity cyclist Tony Parsons. The former Royal Navy petty officer disappeared on a stretch of road near Argyll and his remains were eventually found after a tip off from forensic pathologist, Dr Caroline Muirhead. She had met Alexander on a Tinder date and fell in love with him, only to discover after they were engaged that her fiance was hiding a horrific secret. Dr Muirhead faced a stark choice between remaining loyal to the man she loved or exposing the truth