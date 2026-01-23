The extraordinary untold story of the whistleblower who risked his life and liberty to save Britain's railways. The secret document he leaked became known as Britain's Pentagon Papers - and what started out as an attempt to expose the truth soon became a fight for the freedom of the press. Fifty years on, this incredible story is told using the whistleblower's own unpublished account, read by actor Toby Jones, alongside interviews with many of those involved. Presented by railway historian and broadcaster Tim Dunn, this remarkable tale lifts the lid on the world of Government secrets, espionage and an undercover fightback by a group of railway enthusiasts.