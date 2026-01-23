Ad

  • Wonder Man

    2026

    Action

    Comedy

    Jobbing actors Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery hope to land roles in a remake of the superhero film Wonder Man and one of the men acquires otherworldly powers for real
  • Shrinking - Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.
  • Can You Keep a Secret?

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an oddball little family who happen to have committed massive fraud. Starring Dawn French and Mark Heap
  • Black Ops Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Drama

    The return of the award-winning comedy thriller. At MI5, Dom’s (Gbemisola Ikumelo) efforts to stand out put her and Kay (Hammed Animashaun) in hot water.
  • Drops of God Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    After a world-famous wine critic dies, his daughter must compete with his protégé to inherit a one-of-a-kind collection.
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • Matlock Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Return of the legal drama, starring Kathy Bates as septuagenarian Madeline Matlock who decides rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm.
  • Digging for Britain Season 13

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Professor Alice Roberts returns to uncover fresh archaeological treasures and discoveries from some of the most exciting digs across the UK.
  • Lines of Duty

    Documentary and factual

    The extraordinary untold story of the whistleblower who risked his life and liberty to save Britain's railways. The secret document he leaked became known as Britain's Pentagon Papers - and what started out as an attempt to expose the truth soon became a fight for the freedom of the press. Fifty years on, this incredible story is told using the whistleblower's own unpublished account, read by actor Toby Jones, alongside interviews with many of those involved. Presented by railway historian and broadcaster Tim Dunn, this remarkable tale lifts the lid on the world of Government secrets, espionage and an undercover fightback by a group of railway enthusiasts.
