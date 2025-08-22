Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 27 August
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
The Great Art FraudLies, forgeries, manipulation - and fraud worth $86 million. How Inigo Philbrick deceived the super rich of the art world - and ended up going from paradise to prison.
Alien: EarthIn space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
The Terminal List: Dark WolfThe prequel to the 2022 TV series The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt and Tayor Kitsch, based on Jack Carr's novel, traces the origin story of CIA Special Operations asset Ben Edwards. Ben (Kitsch) serves proudly in the Navy SEALs with his best friend, James Reece (Pratt) but their platoon is ambushed on a covert mission. Memories about what really happened their fateful are foggy as Ben experiences the darker side of warfare as a clandestine operative for the CIA. Bonds of brotherhood remain strong but there is a terrible human cost to Ben's work and loyalties are not always as strong as they appear
The Jury: Murder Trial Season 22025 BAFTA-winning. How much can we trust our justice system? As a real-life murder trial is restaged for a jury of 12 ordinary people, will they reach the same verdict as the original trial?
What Are UFOs?For decades, UFOs have intrigued the world, but many scientists avoided studying them. In the US, after highly publicised sightings of unidentified objects by US Navy pilots, UFOs are moving out of the shadows and into the light as NASA pledges to study them scientifically. This programme follows astrophysicists and engineers using new technologies to investigate strange objects in the sky
Amsterdam NarcosDocumentary charting how the Dutch city turned into the drug capital of Europe from the 1970s to the early 2000s, turning Amsterdam into a narco-state
MudtownMagistrate Claire Lewis Jones faces personal turmoil while presiding over cases at Newport Magistrates Court. Drama, starring Erin Richards
BBC Proms 2025Coverage of the annual concerts