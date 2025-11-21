Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Poison Water

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    The story of Britain's biggest mass poisoning, when a toxic cocktail poured out of the taps of up to 20,000 homes in northern Cornwall in 1988, changing lives for ever. What began with a misplaced delivery to a water treatment facility ended with people across a community consuming water with aluminium levels thousands of times higher than acceptable limits
  • Prehistoric Planet Season 3

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    From Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth comes an epic series about the extraordinary world of dinosaurs.
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • Loot

    2025

    Comedy

    Romance

    Maya Rudolph is an ultra-wealthy divorcée on a hilarious quest to make a difference.
  • WondLa - Season 3

    2025

    Animation

    Sci-fi

    The young adult book trilogy gets a vibrant retelling in this animated adventure series.
  • Shetland Season 10

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    Calder and Tosh travel to the remote village of Lunniswick to investigate the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
  • The Hunting Party

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Action

    Follows a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist.
  • Portrait Artist of the Year Season 12

    Arts and culture

    Entertainment

    Host Stephen Mangan plus judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan return in the contest to find the UK’s most talented portrait artist.
  • Leila Navabi, This Is Your Bank

    Comedy

    Welsh comedian Leila Navabi takes on the phone scammers, flipping the script on who is fooling who. As she tries different ways to out-improvise the callers, she begins to see a different picture of who they might be
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 26 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad