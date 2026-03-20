The work of Bristol wildlife film-maker Martin Dohrn, who during the Covid-19 pandemic set out to record all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden. Filming more than 60 different species, from Britain's largest bumblebees to scissor bees, the size of a mosquito, Dohrn observes how differences in behaviour set different species apart - and eventually he gets so close he can identify individuals just by looking at them