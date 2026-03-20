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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • My Garden of a Thousand Bees

    2026

    Nature

    Documentary

    The work of Bristol wildlife film-maker Martin Dohrn, who during the Covid-19 pandemic set out to record all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden. Filming more than 60 different species, from Britain's largest bumblebees to scissor bees, the size of a mosquito, Dohrn observes how differences in behaviour set different species apart - and eventually he gets so close he can identify individuals just by looking at them
  • Warship: Life on the Frontline

    Education

    Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers is given access to the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, to reveal how the crew live and work on this powerful British warship. Filmed in October 2025, cameras capture state of the art jets conducting warfighting drills within sight of Iran, just months after it entered into a 12-day war with Israel
  • Ambulance Season 16

    Documentary

    The return of the documentary series following the work of ambulance services in Yorkshire.
  • Imperfect Women

    2026

    Mystery

    Romance

    Three women with a decades-long friendship are forced to question their bonds of sisterly solidarity following a shocking murder close to home
  • Homicide: New York

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    18

    True-crime docuseries from the creator of Law & Order, which invites detectives and prosecutors to revisit their most challenging homicide cases.
  • Shrinking Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.
  • Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    A story that captivated a nation - and destroyed a family. A boy missing for seven years miraculously returns home, but it wasn’t the Hollywood ending it seemed to be.
  • A Woman of Substance

    2026

    Drama

    Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds star in this drama based on the bestseller by Barbara Taylor Bradford, telling the rags-to-riches story of a working-class woman from impoverished maid in early 1900s Yorkshire to business mogul in 1970s New York
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 25 March
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