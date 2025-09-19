Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 24 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Slow Horses
2025
Thriller
Crime/detectiveGary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
- The Hack
2023
DramaDrama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
- The Morning Show
2025
DramaJennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
- Alien: Earth
2025
Sci-fi
Drama
15In space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
- Una Famiglia: Team Europe's Ryder Cup Story
2025
Documentary and factual
SportAn in-depth behind-the-scenes account of Europe's landmark Ryder Cup victory in 2023. Featuring victorious captain Luke Donald and team members including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
- Sneakers
1992
Drama
Comedy
12Security experts are blackmailed into stealing a sophisticated computer hacking device from its inventor. After the mission, they discover they have stolen something very dangerous and placed it in the wrong hands - so plot to steal it back. Comedy thriller, starring Robert Redford, Ben Kingsley, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier, Mary McDonnell and David Strathairn
- Gen V
2025
Drama
ActionAs America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
- The Shadow Scholars: Fake Essay Scandal
Documentary and factualOxford academic Professor Patricia Kingori explores Kenya's shady, multi-billion-dollar ‘fake essay’ industry, where educated Kenyans secretly write papers for students around the world