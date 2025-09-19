Ad

  • Slow Horses

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
  • The Hack

    2023

    Drama

    Drama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
  • The Morning Show

    2025

    Drama

    Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
  • Alien: Earth

    2025

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    15

    In space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
  • Una Famiglia: Team Europe's Ryder Cup Story

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    An in-depth behind-the-scenes account of Europe's landmark Ryder Cup victory in 2023. Featuring victorious captain Luke Donald and team members including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood
  • The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
  • Sneakers

    1992

    Drama

    Comedy

    12

    Security experts are blackmailed into stealing a sophisticated computer hacking device from its inventor. After the mission, they discover they have stolen something very dangerous and placed it in the wrong hands - so plot to steal it back. Comedy thriller, starring Robert Redford, Ben Kingsley, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier, Mary McDonnell and David Strathairn
  • Gen V

    2025

    Drama

    Action

    As America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
  • The Shadow Scholars: Fake Essay Scandal

    Documentary and factual

    Oxford academic Professor Patricia Kingori explores Kenya's shady, multi-billion-dollar ‘fake essay’ industry, where educated Kenyans secretly write papers for students around the world
