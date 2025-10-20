Ad

  • The Celebrity Traitors

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • Lazarus

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Some ghosts of the past refuse to be silenced in a tantalising six-part thriller based on an original story idea by the best-selling author Harlan Coben, who co-wrote the series with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. Forensic psychologist Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) reluctantly returns home after his charismatic father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy), dies by suicide. The grieving son experiences strange visions that compel him to become entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he offers emotional support to his sister, Jenna (Alexandra Roach). Joe uncovers fresh evidence and revisits the circumstances surrounding his father's passing and the murder of another sibling 25 years ago
  • The Hunting Party

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Follows a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist.
  • Slow Horses

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
  • Portrait Artist of the Year Season 12

    Arts and culture

    Entertainment

    Host Stephen Mangan plus judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan return in the contest to find the UK’s most talented portrait artist.
  • The Hack

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Drama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
  • Gen V

    2025

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    As America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
  • We're All Going to the World's Fair

    2021

    Drama

    Horror

    15

    When a teen gets drawn into an online role-playing game, the lines between truth and fiction start to blur. Coming-of-age horror.
