Some ghosts of the past refuse to be silenced in a tantalising six-part thriller based on an original story idea by the best-selling author Harlan Coben, who co-wrote the series with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. Forensic psychologist Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) reluctantly returns home after his charismatic father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy), dies by suicide. The grieving son experiences strange visions that compel him to become entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he offers emotional support to his sister, Jenna (Alexandra Roach). Joe uncovers fresh evidence and revisits the circumstances surrounding his father's passing and the murder of another sibling 25 years ago