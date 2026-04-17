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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Criminal Record Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    London detectives Hegarty and Lenker both believe in fighting crime-but have very different ideas about the right way to do it. Forced into a partnership neither of them asked for, they must work together to serve justice in a complex modern world.
  • Making a Maestro

    Music

    Documentary

    Documentary following the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, in which 20 young conductors from across Europe compete for the chance to become an LSO assistant conductor
  • Grayson Perry Has Seen the Future

    2026

    Documentary

    Arts and culture

    Grayson Perry heads for California on a mission to understand how Silicon Valley's booming tech industries are likely to shape, for good and ill, the human future
  • Saint-Pierre

    2025

    Crime/detective

    After exposing corruption, a Newfoundland cop is exiled to French islands where he teams up with a headstrong deputy to solve baffling crimes beyond the idyllic locale's facade.
  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
  • Orangutan

    2026

    Nature

    U

    Follows Indah, an adolescent orangutan learning to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.
  • The Testaments

    2026

    Drama

    Thriller

    Return to the totalitarian republic of Gilead for a 10-part coming-of-age story adapted from Margaret Atwood's book sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Fifteen years have passed and headmistress Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to mould the daughters of Gilead's senior leadership into obedient future wives at her school. Teenager Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) is poised for a glittering future in a society that she doesn't fully understand until new girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives and turns the perceived order upside down. In the face of brutality, Agnes and Daisy forge an unbreakable bond that opens their eyes to the possibility of a different, brighter future than the one Gilead imposes upon them.
  • Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy

    2026

    Documentary

    Charting Michael Jackson's journey from child prodigy to global icon, examining the genius, controversy, trials and tragedy that shaped and continue to divide his legacy
  • Follow the Money
    Ayad Andrews' adaptation of the making of All the President's Men. In 1972, as the Watergate investigation grips the nation, Robert Redford secures the film rights and persuades his friend William Goldman to adapt the book while the scandal was still unfolding. Drama starring James Purefoy and Rupert Evans
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 22 April
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