Return to the totalitarian republic of Gilead for a 10-part coming-of-age story adapted from Margaret Atwood's book sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Fifteen years have passed and headmistress Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to mould the daughters of Gilead's senior leadership into obedient future wives at her school. Teenager Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) is poised for a glittering future in a society that she doesn't fully understand until new girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives and turns the perceived order upside down. In the face of brutality, Agnes and Daisy forge an unbreakable bond that opens their eyes to the possibility of a different, brighter future than the one Gilead imposes upon them.