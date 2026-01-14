Ad

  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • Steal

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pension fund investment company worker Zara is caught in the middle of the heist of the century with best friend Luke and DCI Rhys investigates
  • Polite Society

    2023

    Action

    Comedy

    12A

    The bond between siblings Ria and Lena is tested when doctor Salim woos Lena and sweeps her off her feet to the visible delight of his controlling mother. A jealous and embittered Ria becomes suspicious of Salim and she vows to expose his true intentions. Action comedy, starring Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya
  • Can You Keep a Secret?

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an oddball little family who happen to have committed massive fraud. Starring Dawn French and Mark Heap
  • Drops of God - Season 2

    2026

    After a world-famous wine critic dies, his daughter must compete with his protégé to inherit a one-of-a-kind collection.
  • Hijack Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    Idris Elba is in for the ride of his life-and so is everyone on board with him.
  • Putin and the Apartment Bombs

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Helena Merriman revisits the events of September 1999, when four bombs blew up four apartments across Russia, gripping the nation with fear. The bombs exploded in the middle of the night, killing hundreds of people while they slept, and came just weeks after had become prime minister
