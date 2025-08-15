Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 20 August
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
MudtownMagistrate Claire Lewis Jones faces personal turmoil while presiding over cases at Newport Magistrates Court. Drama, starring Erin Richards
Alien: EarthIn space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
Stephen Poliakoff Remembers - Perfect StrangersStephen Poliakoff looks back on his 2001 drama series Perfect Strangers. He discusses the stellar cast - Lyndsay Duncan, Matthew MacFadyen and Michael Gambon - and explains how he persuaded Michael not to go and shoot a cameo in a Mel Smith film on the first day of filming. Stephen also talks of unexpectedly getting the free run of Claridge's as a location, and of accidentally running into Margaret Thatcher mid filming
The Mystery of the Desert KitesDocumentary following an international team of archaeologists and researchers as they explore the groups of megastructures that stretch across the Arabian desert. Using cutting-edge technologies, the multidisciplinary team uncovers the history of the desert kites. These structures predate the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge, and the team's discoveries shed new light on a little-known period
PlatonicSeth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.
The Fortune Hotel Season 2The reality game show hosted by Stephen Mangan returns, as 11 pairs of guests arrive at a luxury Caribbean resort to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
In FlightA single mother and flight attendant's life is turned upside down when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling. As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while trying desperately to find a way out. Thriller, starring Katherine Kelly, Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas, Bronagh Waugh and Harry Cadby
Amsterdam NarcosDocumentary charting how the Dutch city turned into the drug capital of Europe from the 1970s to the early 2000s, turning Amsterdam into a narco-state