  • Turner: The Secret Sketchbooks

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    A look at the hidden psychology of renowned painter JMW Turner through his 37,000 private sketches, drawings and watercolours - an archive that reveals the man behind the masterpieces. The documentary uses these pages as a window into Turner's inner world, exposing his private thoughts, creative obsessions and emotional life
    Entertainment

    The annual fundraising extravaganza and accompanying programmes from across the nation.
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • Shetland Season 10

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    Calder and Tosh travel to the remote village of Lunniswick to investigate the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
  • Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Mary Berry takes a fond look back at her career in food, while cooking some of her favourite dishes with friends, both old and new
  • The Morning Show

    2025

    Drama

    Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston star in an unapologetically candid drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.
  • Palm Royale Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney star in a comedy about a woman determined to join Palm Beach high society.
  • Portrait Artist of the Year Season 12

    Arts and culture

    Entertainment

    Host Stephen Mangan plus judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan return in the contest to find the UK’s most talented portrait artist.
  • Thoughts & Prayers

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    A look at how children are taught how to prepare for school shootings, exposing the multibillion-dollar active-shooter preparedness industry and tracing the effects of its training rituals not just on students but also on teachers
  • Sergeant Cribb - Waxwork

    Crime/detective

    In 1888, a woman admits to murder, but is she really guilty? And can Detective Sergeant Cribb discover who is? Stars Brian Cox. Written by Peter Lovesey. First broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in October 1987
