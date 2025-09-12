Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 17 September
The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
Alien: EarthIn space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
The RumourA mother moves to a small town and gets entangled with a group of mothers. She exploits a rumor of a child predator living nearby, fueling gossip and heightening tensions while trying to safeguard her son amidst rising mistrust.
Phil Davis Remembers - The FirmPhil Davis pays tribute to maverick film director Alan Clarke as he looks back on his time filming the 1989 drama, The Firm. He recalls how he was cast in the role of 'Yeti' and how excited he was to work on this film about football hooliganism. Phil gets under the skin of the characters, explaining why they were attracted to mindless violence and how the cast all relished the opportunity to play these divisive roles and work with Clarke
DocA doctor struggles to rebuild her career after a brain injury causes her to lose her memories of the previous eight years. Medical drama, starring Molly Parker
Gen VAs America adjusts to Homelander's reign, at Godolkin University, the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
Missing in Paradise: Searching for SarmSarm Heslop disappeared from a luxury Caribbean charter yacht in 2021. Did she vanish of her own accord? Was there a terrible accident? Or did something more sinister happen?