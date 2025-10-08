Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 15 October
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Slow Horses
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
- The Morning Show
2025
DramaJennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star in this Emmy® winner about the fallout from a scandal.
- The Boogeyman
2023
Drama
Horror
15Horror starring Sophie Thatcher. A family is grieving the mother's death in a car crash when a stranger enters their home and kills himself. Soon, a string of disturbing events plagues the household. Eldest daughter Sadie visits the dead man's widow, who warns her the culprit is an otherworldly being that feeds off grief and killed her own three children.
- The Hack
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveDrama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
- Gen V
2025
Sci-fi
DramaAs America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
- NCIS: Origins
2024
Crime/detective
DramaFollows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as part of the Naval Investigative Service operating out of Camp Pendleton.
- Portrait Artist of the Year Season 12
Arts and culture
EntertainmentHost Stephen Mangan plus judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan return in the contest to find the UK’s most talented portrait artist.