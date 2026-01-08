Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • How to Keep Your Brain Young

    Documentary and factual

    Dr Amir Khan explores whether boosting brain power is possible, with cutting-edge science, specialist insights and practical lifestyle changes. Cameras follow three people whose experiences are complemented by expert insights and experiments that offer practical solutions for everyone hoping the enhance their brain. Amir also looks at the work being undertaken to understand how the brain works
  • Grantchester Season 10

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    The copper and priest crime-solving duo are back. Beyond baffling murders, they now face changing times, family struggles and secrets of their own. Robson Green & Rishi Nair star.
  • The Tale of Silyan

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    PG

    Documentary about a Macedonian farmer struggling with new government policies that leave him unable to sell his land or crops. After his family leaves in search of a better life abroad, he encounters an injured white stork and nurses the bird back to health, leading to an unlikely bond forms between man and bird. In Macedonian and English
  • Can You Keep a Secret? Season 1

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy mystery about the cruel circle of life, which means that just as you have children, your parents start to regress too, leaving you sandwiched between two generations of irrational, dribbling halfwits.
  • Palm Royale Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney star in a comedy drama about a woman determined to join Palm Beach high society.
  • Doctors on Hold

    Sitcom

    Phil Hammond and Tony Gardner star in a sitcom set in a failing NHS GP surgery
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 14 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad