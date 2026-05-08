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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Future with Hannah Fry

    2026

    Documentary

    Science and technology

    Mathematician and Author Hannah Fry explores the powerful new technologies set to shape society, and whether that future is one that we want. Our future doesn't just happen, we make it
  • Amandaland Season 2

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    The return of the Motherland spin-off, starring Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley. Amanda is still living in Soha and still juggling teenagers, her online Senuous brand and her co-lab. But while she’s resigned to staying put, she has big plans to upscale.
  • Criminal Record Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    London detectives Hegarty and Lenker both believe in fighting crime-but have very different ideas about the right way to do it. Forced into a partnership neither of them asked for, they must work together to serve justice in a complex modern world.
  • Widow's Bay

    2026

    Comedy

    Horror

    Mayor Tom Loftis attempts to revive his struggling island community, located 40 miles off the coast of New England, but dark secrets lurk beneath the surface
  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • Surgeons: At the Edge of Life Season 8

    2026

    Documentary

    Lifestyle

    Transforming patients' lives, at the cutting edge of medicine. Meet the world-leading surgeons pushing science - and the human body - to its limits.
  • Good Omens Season 3

    2026

    Comedy

    Fantasy

    Aziraphale, now Supreme Archangel, seeks Crowley's help as plans for the Second Coming take a surprising yet dangerous turn. Can the angel and demon reconcile their differences before it's too late?
  • Off Campus

    2026

    Romance

    A college soap based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, the first season of OFF CAMPUS follows the unlikely romance between wry, hockey-hating music major Hannah Wells and Briar U's womanizing star center Garrett Graham as they strike a deal to help each other out. But will their deal unfold as expected?
  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 13 May
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