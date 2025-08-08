Ad

  • VJ Day 80: We Were There

    As Britain marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, this documentary gathers first-hand accounts from the last veterans, many of who are now more than 100-years-old. Rachel Burden traces their stories, from the invasion of British Malaya to the horror of Hiroshima and Japan's surrender in August 1945. Former prisoners of war forced to work on the notorious Burma Railroad speak the brutality they endured
    BBC iPlayer

  • Alien: Earth

    In space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
    Disney+

  • Love Is Blind: UK

    Emma and Matt Willis host another run of the unconventional dating show, which keeps lovelorn contestants hidden from each other until they are ready to go down on bended knee and propose.
    Netflix

  • Amsterdam Narcos

    Documentary charting how the Dutch city turned into the drug capital of Europe from the 1970s to the early 2000s, turning Amsterdam into a narco-state
    NOW

  • Platonic

    Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.
    Apple TV+

  • The Fortune Hotel Season 2

    The reality game show hosted by Stephen Mangan returns, as 11 pairs of guests arrive at a luxury Caribbean resort to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
    ITVX

  • In Flight

    A single mother and flight attendant's life is turned upside down when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling. As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while trying desperately to find a way out. Thriller, starring Katherine Kelly, Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas, Bronagh Waugh and Harry Cadby
    Channel 4

  • Butterfly

    David Jung, a mysterious former US intelligence operative living in hiding in South Korea, has his life blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a deadly young assassin, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for
    Prime Video

  • Japan's Master of Restoration

    Following Koji Mayuyama, an antique restorer known as The God Hand, who is the go-to man for museums and collectors all over Japan. Pippa Haywood narrates
    BBC iPlayer

  • The People vs McDonald's

    Mark Steel investigates the McDonald's Corporation v Steel and Morris trial, the longest-running trial in English history, and the critical turning point in the relationship between powerful corporations and the public. He unravels a tangled web of covert surveillance, secret operatives and life-changing deception sponsored by those at the highest echelons of the British establishment
