Born and raised in New York, Eddie Murphy set his sights on stardom from an early age. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live out of high school and shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld when he was just 17 years old. Two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall directs a feature-length documentary portrait of Murphy celebrating more than four decades in showbusiness, during which time he has repeatedly broken barriers. The actor and comedian permits cameras inside his home to glimpse life away from the paparazzi, where he reflects on the trajectory of his career and some of his greatest success including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Nutty Professor and Shrek. The film includes contributions from creative collaborators and friends including Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Reginald Hudlin and Seinfeld