  • Richard Burton: Wild Genius

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Charting the highs and lows of Richard Burton's life and times. The son of a Welsh miner, Richard Burton would become a Hollywood star and is considered one of the greatest British actors ever. This programme tells his story, from the village of Pontrhydyfen to global icon, and reveals his ongoing struggle with drink, fame, love and his own talent
  • Shetland Season 10

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    Calder and Tosh travel to the remote village of Lunniswick to investigate the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • Being Eddie

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Born and raised in New York, Eddie Murphy set his sights on stardom from an early age. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live out of high school and shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld when he was just 17 years old. Two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall directs a feature-length documentary portrait of Murphy celebrating more than four decades in showbusiness, during which time he has repeatedly broken barriers. The actor and comedian permits cameras inside his home to glimpse life away from the paparazzi, where he reflects on the trajectory of his career and some of his greatest success including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Nutty Professor and Shrek. The film includes contributions from creative collaborators and friends including Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Reginald Hudlin and Seinfeld
  • Palm Royale - Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney star in a comedy about a woman determined to join Palm Beach high society.
  • Freakier Friday

    2025

    Comedy

    Family

    PG

    22 years after the cult classic original, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan discover that lightning does indeed strike twice as Anna's family suffer a new identity crisis.
  • Trespasses

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • Battle of the Irish Dancers

    Music

    Documentary following dedicated dancers and their teachers as they prepare for the Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin
