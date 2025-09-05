Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Stacey & Joe

    A glimpse into the lives of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash as they open the doors to their home, Pickle Cottage, to share the day to day for them, their five children, four ducks and two dogs

  • The Killing Fields

    Biographical war drama starring Sam Waterston, Dr Haing S Ngor and John Malkovich. Cambodia, 1973: American journalist Sydney Schanberg and his guide Dith Pran are operating out of the war-torn ruins of Phnom Penh. When the Khmer Rouge armies enter the city, foreign reporters find themselves the target of hatred and are rounded up, facing the prospect of possible execution.

  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
    Channel 4

  • The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11

    Ready, steady, sew! Amateur sewers compete to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, hoping to be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster.
    BBC iPlayer

  • Stonehouse

    Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes star in a fact-based drama about ambitious British politician John Stonehouse, who hatched an outlandish plan in 1974 to disappear.
    ITVX

  • Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise

    Zara McDermott travels to Thailand to discover an exotic paradise with two conflicting sides. Beyond the golden beaches and bustling cities lie wild parties, drugs and cheap sex.

  • Rikki

    To mark the centenary of the birth of Rikki Fulton, Ashley Jensen narrates a programme celebrating the life, career and legacy of one of Scotland's most beloved comic actors and undisputed King of Hogmanay. This film tells the story of his extraordinary life by bringing together the people closest to him and the people he inspired, with never-before-seen home movie footage and clips of the best-loved moments of his career
    BBC iPlayer
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 9 September
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad