Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 9 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Stacey & JoeA glimpse into the lives of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash as they open the doors to their home, Pickle Cottage, to share the day to day for them, their five children, four ducks and two dogs
The Killing FieldsBiographical war drama starring Sam Waterston, Dr Haing S Ngor and John Malkovich. Cambodia, 1973: American journalist Sydney Schanberg and his guide Dith Pran are operating out of the war-torn ruins of Phnom Penh. When the Khmer Rouge armies enter the city, foreign reporters find themselves the target of hatred and are rounded up, facing the prospect of possible execution.
The Great British Bake Off Season 16Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11Ready, steady, sew! Amateur sewers compete to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, hoping to be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster.
StonehouseMatthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes star in a fact-based drama about ambitious British politician John Stonehouse, who hatched an outlandish plan in 1974 to disappear.
Supermarket Own-Brands: The Big Taste TestExamining the difference between leading brands and supermarkets' own versions, and which customers prefer
Thailand: The Dark Side of ParadiseZara McDermott travels to Thailand to discover an exotic paradise with two conflicting sides. Beyond the golden beaches and bustling cities lie wild parties, drugs and cheap sex.
RikkiTo mark the centenary of the birth of Rikki Fulton, Ashley Jensen narrates a programme celebrating the life, career and legacy of one of Scotland's most beloved comic actors and undisputed King of Hogmanay. This film tells the story of his extraordinary life by bringing together the people closest to him and the people he inspired, with never-before-seen home movie footage and clips of the best-loved moments of his career
BBC Proms 2025Coverage of the annual concerts