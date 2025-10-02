Ad

  • Film Club

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama, starring Aimee Lou Wood and Nabhaan Rizwan as best friends retreating from reality into a world of movies. However, change is coming to their lives whether they like it or not
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • Harry Wild

    2022

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    15

    A recently retired English professor discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son. Crime drama, starring Jane Seymour
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • Worlds Apart

    Documentary and factual

    Half a dozen young Britons who have never travelled alone are paired up with six pensioners who thought they would never travel again for the ultimate treasure hunt across Japan. The unlikely pairings try to overcome the generation gap while chasing clues that could win them the ultimate prize of £50,000
  • The Haunting

    1999

    Horror

    Drama

    12

    Remake of the 1963 supernatural horror classic, starring Liam Neeson and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Under the pretence of conducting a sleep disorder study, Dr David Marrow recruits three people to stay in a New England gothic mansion. But his real motive is to research the effects of fear on his three "guinea pigs".
  • Chad Powers

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    A fallen sports star chooses an unorthodox path to redemption in a feelgood sports comedy based on the character created by Eli Manning for his prank video channel. Self-absorbed and narcissistic college American football quarterback Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) presses the self-destruct button on his career with his needless showboating during a championship game. His father Mike (Roby Huss) urges him to move on and forget sporting glory but Russ has other ideas. Drawing inspiration from Mrs Doubtfire, Russ adopts a new guise - lovable misfit Chad Powers - and makes a name for himself as a walk-on player for a South Georgia college team. As he makes new friends, Russ realises that his alter ego Chad doesn't have to make the same mistakes as him
  • Storyville | The Librarians - Storyville

    2025

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Following small-town librarians in Granbury, Texas, who have found themselves at the center of a large-scale movement to defend intellectual freedom of information. They're fighting against legislative book bans in their hometown
  • Ways of Not Seeing

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    For decades, art galleries have provided blind visitors with audio descriptions of paintings in their collections. These descriptions are often only dry, 'objective' accounts of the fabulous artworks they aim to represent. Now, a new world of imaginative audio description is emerging, and it promises to transform the experience of art galleries for blind and sighted people alike. Blind writer Joseph Rizzo Naudi embarks on a search for a highly unusual oil painting by the Dutch Golden Age painter Frans Hals and the elusive painting is brought to life by a unique group of blind and not-so-blind describers
