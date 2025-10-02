A fallen sports star chooses an unorthodox path to redemption in a feelgood sports comedy based on the character created by Eli Manning for his prank video channel. Self-absorbed and narcissistic college American football quarterback Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) presses the self-destruct button on his career with his needless showboating during a championship game. His father Mike (Roby Huss) urges him to move on and forget sporting glory but Russ has other ideas. Drawing inspiration from Mrs Doubtfire, Russ adopts a new guise - lovable misfit Chad Powers - and makes a name for himself as a walk-on player for a South Georgia college team. As he makes new friends, Russ realises that his alter ego Chad doesn't have to make the same mistakes as him