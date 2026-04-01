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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Ligas

    2026

    Drama

    A brilliant but controversial lawyer fights for Milan's hopeless cases with his idealistic trainee, seeking justice while confronting his own flaws. Italian drama, starring Luca Argentero and Marina Occhionero
  • Pilgrimage Season 8

    Documentary

    History

    A group of celebrities including Ashley Banjo, Patsy Kensit and Hermione Norris explore their spirituality on a trek to Holy Island.
  • Babies

    Drama

    Drama starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as a couple dealing with the aftermath of losing a pregnancy
  • Storyville | André Is an Idiot

    Documentary

    A terminal diagnosis sends André Ricciardi on an unexpected journey - learning how to die happily without losing his sense of self. He confronts his mortality head-on, asking difficult questions with wit and honesty. His refusal to surrender, even in the face of death, results in a life-affirming exploration of what it means to live well until the very end
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • China with Ben Fogle

    Documentary

    Ben embarks on a journey to China to see its sights, meet its biggest characters, and go beyond the stereotypes to discover its true story
  • Spymasters: The Great Spy Writers

    2026

    Documentary

    Arts and culture

    The lives, works and secrets of spy authors in literature and film, from Erskine Childers to John le Carré, and how they have shaped the popular spy genre
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 7 April
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