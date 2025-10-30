Award-winning crime writer Val McDermid, talks about her early life and career, and the moments that inspired her to become a novelist. She discusses the mining disaster near her home when she was just eight, which gave her an early understanding of fear and loss, and her work as a journalist in the 1980s, during which time she had an unsettling encounter with DJ Jimmy Savile - who inspired one of her most notorious villains. She also recalls how her harrowing experiences of covering the Lockerbie and Hillsborough tragedies finally pushed her to leave journalism behind and pursue fiction full time