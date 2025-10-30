Ad

  • Original Gangsters with Sean Bean

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The actor takes a deep dive through a rogues' gallery of some of the most notorious criminals in history. Featuring cinematic re-enactment and expert talking-head interviews to bring these infamous characters to life, like never before
  • Kenny Dalglish

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    12A

    A humorous and emotional film following Kenny Dalglish's illustrious career at Britain's two most successful clubs, Liverpool FC and Celtic. The film reveals how he became one of Europe's greatest players and an icon in the city of Liverpool, for what he did off the pitch as much as on it.
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • In My Own Words Season 2 | In My Own Words: Val McDermid

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Award-winning crime writer Val McDermid, talks about her early life and career, and the moments that inspired her to become a novelist. She discusses the mining disaster near her home when she was just eight, which gave her an early understanding of fear and loss, and her work as a journalist in the 1980s, during which time she had an unsettling encounter with DJ Jimmy Savile - who inspired one of her most notorious villains. She also recalls how her harrowing experiences of covering the Lockerbie and Hillsborough tragedies finally pushed her to leave journalism behind and pursue fiction full time
  • Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Mary Berry takes a fond look back at her career in food, while cooking some of her favourite dishes with friends, both old and new
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • Painting with Scissors

    Documentary and factual

    Ruth Millington explores the history of collage, and how this radical cut-and-paste shaped 20th-century culture, appearing everywhere from artworks by PIcasso and Braque to LP covers by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones
