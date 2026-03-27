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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Spymasters: The Great Spy Writers

    Documentary

    Arts and culture

    The lives, works and secrets of spy authors in literature and film, from Erskine Childers to John le Carré, and how they have shaped the popular spy genre
  • New Life

    2023

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    A mysterious woman on the run and the determined agent tasked to track her down have their stories inexplicably linked in this horror thriller.
  • Vicky Pattison: Maybe, Baby?

    Entertainment

    Documentary

    Vicky Pattison and her husband Ercan Ramadan face a big decision; should they start a family? As they explore the routes to parenthood and the realities of having kids, will they decide it’s for them?
  • Babies

    Drama

    Drama starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as a couple dealing with the aftermath of losing a pregnancy
  • Marshals: A Yellowstone Story

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Luke Grimes reprises his role as youngest Dutton son Kayce in a spin-off sequel to Yellowstone created by Spencer Hudnut. Kayce has left behind the internal strife and familial tensions of Yellowstone Ranch to harness his unique skill set as a Navy SEAL and cowboy and uphold the law as part of an elite unit of US Marshals. He serves faithfully alongside Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) in a region full of violence and retribution. The US Marshals balance duty to their families, including Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill), and an oath to protect the citizens of Montana. Kayce draws strength from his close relationship with confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.
  • The Teacher Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Victoria Hamilton and Alice Grant star as old-school teacher and woke warrior pupil whose clash over modern classroom expectations has shocking and tragic results.
  • Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

    2026

    Fantasy

    Crime/detective

    15

    Love means framing your wife's secret suitor for a crime he didn't commit in a twisty comedy thriller directed by BenDavid Grabinski. Vengeful crime lord Sosa (Keith David) is incensed when his son Jimmy Boy (Jimmy Tatro) is sent to prison for six years because of testimony from a traitor in the ranks. Right-hand man Nick (Vince Vaughn) is entrusted with executing this rat but he manipulates the situation to his own advantage. His wife Alice (Eiza Gonzalez) is having an affair with fellow heavy Mike (James Marsden) and Nick frames Mike for Jimmy Boy's fall from grace to permanently erase his competitor for Alice's affections. The diabolical plan is derailed by a wacky turn of events and Sosa calls in a cannibalistic killer known as The Barron to clear up the mess
  • Storyville | Three Dads and a Baby

    2026

    Documentary

    Exploring a three-way relationship and a radically different approach to fatherhood. In Norway, trans people were subjected to forced sterilisation between 1979 and 2016. Kris, who has has always wanted to be a father, refuses to let that injustice define his future. Alongside Sindre, David and their extended families, Kris embarks on a journey that challenges traditional models of family and parenthood
  • Miss Scarlet and the Duke

    2020

    Drama

    Mystery

    Period crime drama. A headstrong woman in Victorian London inherits her father's detective agency, but is obliged to find a male business partner in order that she can continue to operate.
  • Stoppard at Work

    Documentary

    Emma Fielding presents a documentary in which actors, directors and more share insights into what it was like to work with screenwriter Tom Stoppard. With contributions from actors Bill Nighy, Adrian Scarborough and Toby Jones; Stoppard's editor at Faber, Dinah Wood; dramaturg Jack Bradley; producer Sonia Friedman; and director and playwright Patrick Marber
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 31 March
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