Love means framing your wife's secret suitor for a crime he didn't commit in a twisty comedy thriller directed by BenDavid Grabinski. Vengeful crime lord Sosa (Keith David) is incensed when his son Jimmy Boy (Jimmy Tatro) is sent to prison for six years because of testimony from a traitor in the ranks. Right-hand man Nick (Vince Vaughn) is entrusted with executing this rat but he manipulates the situation to his own advantage. His wife Alice (Eiza Gonzalez) is having an affair with fellow heavy Mike (James Marsden) and Nick frames Mike for Jimmy Boy's fall from grace to permanently erase his competitor for Alice's affections. The diabolical plan is derailed by a wacky turn of events and Sosa calls in a cannibalistic killer known as The Barron to clear up the mess