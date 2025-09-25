Documentary following the family of Liat Beinin Atzili as they try to secure her release after she was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023 and held hostage. Her father Yehuda initially travels to the US to take part in a campaign for the hostages' release, as Liat is a dual American-Israeli citizen, but his desire to advocate for peace and reconciliation quickly puts himself at odds with political forces he encounters