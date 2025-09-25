Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 30 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Art's Most Season 1 | Episode 1
Arts and cultureArt critic Waldemar Januszczak explores three of art's most controversial and important subjects. He begins by travelling from Japan to India to find the most sexually explicit art ever made, asking why artist have always been so interested in sex
- Storyville | Holding Liat: Storyville
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualDocumentary following the family of Liat Beinin Atzili as they try to secure her release after she was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023 and held hostage. Her father Yehuda initially travels to the US to take part in a campaign for the hostages' release, as Liat is a dual American-Israeli citizen, but his desire to advocate for peace and reconciliation quickly puts himself at odds with political forces he encounters
- Waterloo Road Season 16
2025
Drama
RomanceHeadteacher Stella is forced to navigate a fresh set of challenges when her grandchildren land at Waterloo Road, whilst new teacher Darius isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers and Jack Rimmer makes his return to education.
- The Great British Bake Off Season 16
Lifestyle
FoodExpect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
- Michael Palin in Venezuela
2025
Documentary and factual
TravelMichael Palin explores Venezuela - a huge and once oil rich country that has been called the most dangerous in South America, which contrasts with its beautiful scenery. From Caracas to the Amazon rainforest and the Caribbean Sea, Michael embarks on a thrilling, if sometimes risky, adventure into a dystopian Paradise
- The Old Man & the Gun
2018
Drama
Documentary and factual
12AForrest Tucker, a criminal since the age of 15, has escaped from most of the prisons that tried to hold him. At the end of his career, he has become a gentleman bank robber. However, cop John Hunt becomes determined to catch him. Fact-based crime drama, starring the late Robert Redford, with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek