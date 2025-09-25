Ad

  • Art's Most Season 1 | Episode 1

    Arts and culture

    Art critic Waldemar Januszczak explores three of art's most controversial and important subjects. He begins by travelling from Japan to India to find the most sexually explicit art ever made, asking why artist have always been so interested in sex
  • Storyville | Holding Liat: Storyville

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Documentary following the family of Liat Beinin Atzili as they try to secure her release after she was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023 and held hostage. Her father Yehuda initially travels to the US to take part in a campaign for the hostages' release, as Liat is a dual American-Israeli citizen, but his desire to advocate for peace and reconciliation quickly puts himself at odds with political forces he encounters
  • Waterloo Road Season 16

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    Headteacher Stella is forced to navigate a fresh set of challenges when her grandchildren land at Waterloo Road, whilst new teacher Darius isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers and Jack Rimmer makes his return to education.
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • Michael Palin in Venezuela

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    Michael Palin explores Venezuela - a huge and once oil rich country that has been called the most dangerous in South America, which contrasts with its beautiful scenery. From Caracas to the Amazon rainforest and the Caribbean Sea, Michael embarks on a thrilling, if sometimes risky, adventure into a dystopian Paradise
  • The Old Man & the Gun

    2018

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    12A

    Forrest Tucker, a criminal since the age of 15, has escaped from most of the prisons that tried to hold him. At the end of his career, he has become a gentleman bank robber. However, cop John Hunt becomes determined to catch him. Fact-based crime drama, starring the late Robert Redford, with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek
