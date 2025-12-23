Nick Knowles and the team step in to help a youth club that has lost its home in the town of Beverley, East Yorkshire. The Cherry Tree Community Centre once gave local children a safe place to meet up and find support - but when the pandemic hit, the building was turned into a food hub for families, leaving the kids out in the cold. With another harsh winter on the way, Nick, designer Gabrielle Blackman and the DIY SOS regulars enlist the help of local tradespeople - as well as a few Gladiators - to construct a new, purpose-built youth centre on the edge of the park