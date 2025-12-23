Ad

  • DIY SOS | Episode 5

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Nick Knowles and the team step in to help a youth club that has lost its home in the town of Beverley, East Yorkshire. The Cherry Tree Community Centre once gave local children a safe place to meet up and find support - but when the pandemic hit, the building was turned into a food hub for families, leaving the kids out in the cold. With another harsh winter on the way, Nick, designer Gabrielle Blackman and the DIY SOS regulars enlist the help of local tradespeople - as well as a few Gladiators - to construct a new, purpose-built youth centre on the edge of the park
  • Rob & Romesh Vs Season 8

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan team up and hit the road in search of adventure.
  • Hercules the Bear - A Love Story

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    In 1975, wrestler Andy Robin and his wife Maggie adopted nine-month-old bear cub Hercules and, against all the odds, set out to tame one of the world's fiercest animals and what followed was an extraordinary tale of wrestling, rescue and super stardom. Featuring never seen before home video, this documentary revisits the incredible bond between Andy, Maggie and Hercules the bear
  • Relay

    2025

    Action

    Drama

    15

    A broker of lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten them breaks his own rules when a new client seeks his protection to stay alive.
  • The Cockfields | Christmas Special

    2025

    Comedy

    Simon and Esther travel to the Isle of Wight at Christmas to visit his doting mother, his controlling yet well-meaning stepfather and his celebrity-obsessed stepbrother. Comedy, starring Joe Wilkinson, Sue Johnston, Susannah Fielding and Gregor Fisher
  • Rear Window

    1954

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    PG

    Classic thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. Confined to a wheelchair following an accident, magazine photographer Jeff Jeffries passes the time by observing the behaviour of his neighbours. One in particular catches his attention: Thorwald, a salesman he sees leaving the flat with a suitcase, and whose invalid wife has seemingly disappeared. Convinced something terrible has happened to Mrs Thorwald, Jeff and his girlfriend Lisa decide to investigate, putting themselves in deadly danger.
  • Titanic Sinks Tonight

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    When she left Belfast in April, 1912, Titanic was the most famous ship in the world. Four days into her maiden voyage, the 'unsinkable ship' hit an iceberg in the icy waters of the Atlantic. From the crucial seconds before the collision, to the final moments when the hull sank beneath the waves, this dramatised documentary pieces together the events, minute by minute, to reveal what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on the night of April 14
  • What Is Quantum?

    Documentary and factual

    Marnie Chesterton travels to Helgoland, a remote island where quantum theory was born just over a century ago, where leading physicists from across the globe have gathered to mark the anniversary. She allows herself to ask the experts just one question in the hope it will help her understand what quantum really is
