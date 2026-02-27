England's most capped rugby union player explores if there is a link between concussion and long-term brain health in the wake of his former teammate Lewis Moody's motor neurone disease diagnosis. Moody discusses his life since his diagnosis in October last year, and Youngs also talks to Steve Thompson, who reveals he can no longer remember winning the 2003 World Cup and shares the challenges of living with dementia. The presenter then looks at what is being done by the sport's governing bodies to ensure safety in the game, from new technologies to strengthened protocol