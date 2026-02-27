Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Simon Schama Remembers - A History of Britain

    Arts and culture

    Simon Schama looks back on his ambitious series, remembering the long debates over what to include and the search for apt locations. He talks of his inspirations - Kenneth Clark and Alistair Cook - and his drive to make history accessible to wider audiences
  • Ben Youngs Investigates: How Safe Is Rugby?

    2026

    Documentary

    Sport

    England's most capped rugby union player explores if there is a link between concussion and long-term brain health in the wake of his former teammate Lewis Moody's motor neurone disease diagnosis. Moody discusses his life since his diagnosis in October last year, and Youngs also talks to Steve Thompson, who reveals he can no longer remember winning the 2003 World Cup and shares the challenges of living with dementia. The presenter then looks at what is being done by the sport's governing bodies to ensure safety in the game, from new technologies to strengthened protocol
  • Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone
    Actor Jason Watkins and historian Tracy Borman investigate the final mystery of Stonehenge - the secret of the altar stone, a six-ton slab at the heart of Stonehenge that has puzzled archaeologists for centuries. It's the only stone that lies flat on its side, a different type from all the others, and whose origins are still unknown. In a TV first, Jason and Tracy reveal new research from Aberystwyth University about the origins of the stone
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • The Summit

    2024

    Reality

    Adventure

    Ben Shephard presents as 14 people from all walks of life come together to attemp to climb one of New Zealand's highest peaks and win a share £200,000
  • Battle of the Brands

    Documentary

    Documentary pitting two similar companies against one another each week
  • Storyville | Red Light To Limelight

    Documentary

    In the red-light district of Kolkata, a group of women reclaim their voices through the power of storytelling. Given unprecedented access, cameras follow Rabin, Bilkis, Afsara and other sex-working mothers who navigate the narrow lanes of Kalighat, an area operating as an independent brothel district. Together, they form a grassroots film collective, producing videos that reflect the realities and challenges of their community
  • Time and the Forest

    Documentary

    In the weeks approaching his 80th birthday, the sculptor David Nash walks in the woods near his home in Blaenau Ffestiniog, reflecting on a decades-long collaboration with nature that began in 1977 when he planted a ring of ash trees and worked with them until they formed the Ash Dome
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 3 March
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad